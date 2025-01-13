Did Diddy Threaten Freddy P? Chopper's Shocking Allegations Explained

It appears that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and former Da Band member Freddy P allegedly had a falling out after an incident. During a recent interview, Chopper, also known as ‘Young City,’ who was another member of the group, revealed an alleged incident where the Bad Boy Records founder reportedly threatened to kill Freddy P.

According to reports, Chopper discussed this alleged event during his interview on The Art of Dialogue podcast. He shared that they were all sitting at the house of the I’ll Be Missing You rapper while filming MTV's Making The Band. It was during this time that Diddy allegedly threatened Freddy P.

Chopper expressed his surprise at the incident, especially since both men had just smoked together. The rapper claimed in the interview that Freddy said something “slick,” which reportedly upset Diddy.

Young City shared, “He told MTV to turn the cameras off and walk out of the room,” adding that the Bad Boy Records founder began “letting it loose” after the camera crew left.

According to Chopper’s claims, Diddy allegedly threatened the former Da Band member, stating that he would purchase Freddy’s entire block and have everyone moved out of the neighborhood. Diddy allegedly added, “Every time you walk outside, somebody will be shooting at you.”

Advertisement

Young City revealed in the interview that this incident was the reason Freddy decided to leave Da Band. Chopper claimed that Freddy was angry at Diddy and wanted to “kill him right there.”

He shared that the former Da Band member had good intentions and was “disappointed” with the state of the music industry. Chopper explained that while he took the incident in a nonchalant manner, Freddy did not feel the same way. He stated, “I truly believe if Fred was in a room with [Diddy], he probably would try to kill him.”

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Teases Glinda's 'Pivotal' New Song From Wicked Sequel: 'Defines Who She Is'