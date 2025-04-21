Did DWTS Stars Emma Slater and Alan Bersten Just Hard-Launch Their Romance with a Kiss? Find Out

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten have been the subject of romance rumors for months, and now it seems they’ve put speculation to rest — without saying a single word. The Dancing with the Stars pros stunned fans during the final performance of the DWTS: Live! 2025 tour on April 19 by sharing a passionate onstage kiss, sending the audience (and social media) into a full-blown meltdown.

The surprise kiss took place during the duo’s final routine of the tour in Rosemont, Illinois. Captured by DWTS fan Callie Justine, the now-viral TikTok video shows Slater and Bersten dancing closely, exchanging lingering eye contact and smiles before pausing to share a swoon-worthy kiss. Bersten wrapped his arm around Slater’s waist as she reached for his neck — a move that drew loud cheers from the crowd and cemented what many are calling “the greatest hard launch of all time.”

Though the kiss was brief, it spoke volumes. The couple didn’t miss a beat as they slipped seamlessly back into their performance, leaving fans stunned and delighted. “Not to be dramatic but watching this live made my entire life,” Justine captioned the clip.

While neither Slater, 36, nor Bersten, 30, has publicly confirmed the relationship, Bersten did include a romantic photo of the two locking eyes during the same performance in a recent Instagram roundup, adding further fuel to the fire. Reps for the dancers have yet to comment.

Their apparent romance follows high-profile relationships with other DWTS colleagues. Slater was married to fellow pro Sasha Farber until 2023, after a public engagement and wedding following years of partnership. Despite their split, Slater previously said co-parenting their careers on the show was “not a nightmare at all.” Meanwhile, Bersten briefly dated model Alexis Ren, his partner on season 27 of DWTS.

Whether or not Slater and Bersten officially confirm their relationship offstage, fans are already shipping the duo hard. With sizzling chemistry and years of shared history on the dance floor, their kiss was more than just a showstopper — it was a possible new beginning. One thing’s for sure: Dancing with the Stars just got a lot more interesting.

