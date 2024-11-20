Julianne Hough Strips On Dancing With the Stars Stage, Stuns Fans With Surprise Performance

Julianne Hough reignites her passion for dance as she strips on stage to deliver an iconic performance. The host of Dancing With The Stars danced to the viral TikTok mix, 'I'm Looking for a Man in Finance,' in a sparkly bikini top and fringed pants.

During the season 33 semifinals, Hough, former Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-cohost of the show, left the audience members breathless and entertained after she performed a dance routine quite unexpectedly. Hough, who is no stranger to the dance competition show on ABC, compelled the audience, and for the most part, by just taking the ballroom floor for an impromptu dance.

Hough surprised audiences on stage after discussing with contestant Stephen Nedoroscik and his pro partner Rylee Arnold. During the time of their conversation, Hough once again thought about how much she had missed dancing and noted that hearing about the performances made her wish to get back on the floor.

"You know what? Let’s do that right now," Hough said and, rather unexpectedly, began removing her taupe-colored costume, which had a bikini top and fringed pants beneath it. Hough’s top and pants set the tone for a humorous performance of "I’m Looking for a Man in Finance" that had a witty twist in it.

While the song may border on humor, Hough made sure to include many of her characteristic dance moves and performed gleefully on stage. Among the male dancers who joined her in the final act were the male pros of this season’s edition, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, and Pasha Pashkov. Their energy was through the roof as they danced together. Hough hit every single step with mastered ease, even the splits while being hoisted by the pros.

Following the show, Hough, who was back in her taupe-colored gown, quickly rushed back to her cohosting role in order to carry on with the show. Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro also made a point of commending Hough for her costume transformation, saying, "Great to see you out on the floor with the guys."

In her typical style, Hough responded with humor, saying she was single and looking for a guy anywhere she could find one. Adding to this fun exchange, Ribeiro joked, "If you'd like a date, text Julianne's first name, message, and data rates apply." And Julianne Hough responded that it was not going to work.

