Ashley St. Clair Reveals if Elon Musk is Father of Her Son With Paternity Test Results; Find Out His Unique Name

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk’s secret child is no longer a mystery. After months of speculation, the 26-year-old influencer has confirmed that her son — born in September 2024 — was fathered by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. A spokesperson for St. Clair confirmed the news to PEOPLE, along with the child’s previously undisclosed name: Romulus.

According to a Labcorp report, Musk’s probability of paternity is 99.9999%. In February 2025, St. Clair took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she and Musk had welcomed a baby boy months earlier. At the time, she said she had withheld the information “to protect our child’s privacy and safety,” but claimed that tabloid interest forced her hand. Musk, who now has 14 children with four different women, did not confirm the news then — but court documents and test results shared in a new Wall Street Journal report settled the speculation.

St. Clair said she hoped to raise Romulus in a “normal and safe environment” and urged media outlets to respect their privacy. Despite that request, headlines exploded again in March when St. Clair was seen on video selling her Tesla Model S. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said the sale was due to a “60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

Musk swiftly responded to backlash, denying claims that he had "financially retaliated." He replied to a post from political commentator Laura Loomer, stating: “Despite not knowing for sure [if the child was mine], I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

With the paternity now confirmed, Romulus officially joins Musk’s growing and often headline-making family. As legal and financial matters continue to unfold publicly, Ashley St. Clair maintains her focus on protecting her son's privacy. Meanwhile, Musk has not made a personal statement about the test results — but his name is now undeniably tied to one more child, with a very unique name to match.

