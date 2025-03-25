Elon Musk's Former Girlfriend Grimes Reveals Autism and ADHD Diagnoses; Here's All We Know

Musician and Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, recently announced she received an ADHD and autism diagnosis this year — news that made her look back on her own childhood and struggles with mental health.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post on March 22, Grimes wrote that she might have dyslexia, pointing to her lifelong difficulty with spelling as one possibility. She said that a diagnosis earlier in life could have altered her life significantly.

Boucher wrote on X, "Got diagnosed w adhd/ autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck."

She thinks she could have been put on medication and stigmatized for behavior that really became motivations for her creativity and achievement.

"I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological," the singer wrote, adding, "and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me, but I'm glad I over came them. Prob wud have been drugged too."

Boucher reminisced about the symptoms of ADHD she has exhibited, which exacerbated dramatically when she wasn't reading on a daily basis.

The singer also had some criticism for certain online mental health material that, in her opinion, discourages positive habits such as reading — habits she finds to be crucial for coping with ADHD and with independent learning.

"An adhd account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with adhd (and also become an auto didact and knowledgeable person etc etc) is so dark.... I can't even begin," she added.

With a background in neuroscience and Russian from McGill University, Boucher was disturbed by the increasing number of ADHD diagnoses in kids today and the prevalence of the use of stimulant medication. She questioned if this trend is helping to drive down literacy rates and urged more careful consideration of the problem.

Grimes, 37, shares three kids with her former boyfriend, Elon Musk — X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.