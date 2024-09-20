Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck REUNITE Again After Weekend Family Gathering? Here's What Report Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly reunited once again following their weekend brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The reason for their second reunion amid their pending divorce, per TMZ, was once again their children. According to the publication, the estranged couple put on a united front to support their respective children at their Los Angeles-area school on Tuesday, September 17.

For those who may not know, Affleck, 52, is a father to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez, meanwhile, is a mom to twins Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Lopez, per the aforementioned TMZ tipster, appeared “cordial” and “totally cool with each other.” The source, however, clarified that the duo are still moving forward with their divorce, which Lopez filed for on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Hinted At End Of Her Marriage With Ben Affleck Months Before Filing For Divorce By Doing THIS; Find Out

The Gigli actors put aside their differences for the sake of their kids on Saturday, September 14, too, as mentioned earlier. The duo, along with their children—sans Violet (she’s attending college at Yale)—were photographed lunching at the prestigious Polo Lounge of the aforementioned hotel. The kids, per Page Six’s sources, get along well, and JLo does not want to be selfish and keep them apart amid tensions with Affleck.

Advertisement

Insiders told Page Six at the time that the meet-up was organized by Affleck, and he was reportedly having a hard time keeping his hands to himself around the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer. The pair, per sources, were even holding hands and kissing, which the source told the outlet wasn’t planned.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Couldn't Keep His 'Hands Off' Jennifer Lopez During Weekend Brunch Date? Juicy Details HERE

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years, from 2022 to 2024, after rekindling their early 2000s romance in 2021. Rumors of a rift between the former flames began gaining momentum in May, as Affleck skipped joining Lopez for the Met Gala soirée in New York, which she co-chaired this year. Following the event, the duo remained on separate coasts—she in the Big Apple and him in Los Angeles.

Throughout the summer, the duo marked several milestone occasions apart, including the Fourth of July celebration, their Vegas wedding anniversary in July, and her 55th birthday that same month. However, the devoted parents reunited to celebrate Violet and Samuel’s graduation in late May and early June.

Advertisement

Lopez listed April 26 as the date of separation in her divorce filing and asked the judge to reinstate her maiden name, which she had changed to the Oscar winner’s surname following their wedding. The duo reportedly do not have a prenup.

ALSO READ: ‘Upset And Depressed It Didn’t Work Out’: Source Shares How Ben Affleck Feels About His Marriage With Jennifer Lopez