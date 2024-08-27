Kim Kardashian Allegedly Accused Kanye West of Plotting Against Her, Rapper Replied THIS

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian used to be a great couple, until they were not. They got married in 2014 and enjoyed ups and downs in their 8 years of marital life before they got divorced. Kim and Ye share four kids, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. However, following their separation, there were many accusations and blame games between the two.

There was a time when Kim Kardashian accused Kanye of allegedly putting on a hit on her. And the rapper had shared a screenshot and responded to those allegations through a now-deleted post. He took to his Instagram handle and while taking the image, he wrote, "Yesterday, Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her.”

Kanye West further added, "So let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughter's party and I'm accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I'm accused of stealing. Now I'm being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up; they play like that with black men's lives, whether it's getting them free or getting them locked up. I'm Not Playing About My Black Children Anymore."

After this fiasco, Kim and Kanye’s fans shared their opinions on Reddit. One wrote, “This is just so sad, and I honestly feel bad for the kids. This is something they’re going to see one day." While another commented, “This is messier than glitter." This proved that these celebrities have more drama than glitz and glamor.

Advertisement

Following Kanye’s response, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star further posted a statement. She wrote, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision because it brings her so much happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kim added that she wanted to maintain a healthy and peaceful co-parenting for their kids, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. But apparently, Ye had been disrupting their relationship with his own mishaps. She added, "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Advertisement

To this, Ye had retorted that Kim could never be the main provider when she kidnapped his daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. The rapper continued, You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be this way."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship ended long ago, in 2022 but their drama never ceases to keep us entertained. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Why Kourtney Kardashian Found Filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians 'Unfulfilling and Draining'