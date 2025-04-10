Did Loki Just Give Odin the Most Brutal Death in Marvel History? New Storyline Explored

Loki is returning to Marvel in Avengers: Doomsday but he is already making waves in the pages of The Ultimates with one of the darkest moments in recent comic memory. In issue 11 of the series, Loki is shown ruling Asgard with Odin’s severed head on a spear beside his throne.

The issue follows Thor and Sif as they return home to confront Loki, who is now part of the Maker’s evil council. While Thor leads a mission to Jotunheim, Sif infiltrates Asgard to rescue the goddess Idunn. Along the way, they recruit the help of the dwarves and the Warriors Three, with a final battle against Loki building in the background, as reported by Comicbook.

But the image that sticks with readers is Loki’s twisted throne room. He sits on Odin’s stolen seat, drinking mead, with the old king’s head rotting beside him. The scene immediately draws comparisons to Game of Thrones. It feels like something out of the Red Wedding or Ned Stark’s public execution. Loki is overweight and drunk, almost like a dark parody of Thor in Endgame, and the moment is narrated with a haunting rhyme about Odin’s head.

Marvel comics often deal with death, but this one hits differently. It is brutal, emotional and feels final. It shows how far Loki has fallen and sets the tone for what fans can expect when he shows up again in Avengers: Doomsday.

Loki’s role in the larger Marvel Universe is far from over. But in The Ultimates, he is no longer just a trickster. He is a tyrant. And with Odin gone in such a disturbing way, Thor and Sif’s fight against him becomes personal.

As the storyline continues, fans are eager to see how this war unfolds and whether the crown of Asgard will ever be reclaimed. For now, Loki is ruling through fear, and Odin’s head is his warning to anyone who dares challenge him.

