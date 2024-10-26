Did Patrick Dempsey Confirm Seventh Instalment Of Horror Franchise Scream? Actor Says ‘There Has Been A Conversation’

There’s hope for another film in the blockbuster horror franchise Scream! During his appearance on the Today Show on Thursday, October 24, the franchise’s OG Patrick Dempsey discussed possibly reprising his character, Mark Kincaid, in the future. "I'm waiting on the script," Dempsey told the talk show host.

"There has been a conversation about it. I haven't seen anything yet, so we'll see what happens. It's always good to have a job," he added. His character that debuted in the franchise’s third installment was a Los Angeles detective investigating the murders of Cotton Weary played by Liev Schreiber. However, he’s yet to reprise his role in the blockbuster film.

Years later, he is set to appear in the seventh installment of Scream, directed by Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4. Franchise veteran Courteney Cox is also in talks to return for Scream 7. In a previous interview with Variety, the Friends actress admitted that she’s not officially signed on to the film. Still, she noted that she’s aware of everything that’s going on behind the scenes. She revealed that the team is “rewriting” material all the time. "It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on,” she added.

The last Scream film released in 2023 revolved around four survivors of the Ghostface murders who move to New York City to start afresh, but soon they find themselves fighting for life when a new blood-thirsty killer embarks on a rampage.

Although Scream 7 is still in the early stages of development, Dempsey’s involvement confirmed that the story will pivot its focus from Sam and Tara Carpenter, played by newcomers Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, respectively.

Advertisement

Moreover, Barrera was fired from the franchise for lending her support to the Palestinian cause and criticizing Israeli actions in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. As for Ortega, she dropped out of the project, citing scheduling conflicts. Paramount has set Scream 7 for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026.