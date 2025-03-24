Did Selena Gomez Allude to Taylor Swift’s Iconic Song in Her Latest Album? Here’s What Fans Believe

Selena Gomez's fans are at it again, dissecting every lyric of her new music album! On March 21, the Emilia Pérez actress and her fiance, Benny Blanco, dropped their new collab album, I Said I Love You First. However, fans seem to think that the track Younger and Hotter Than Me is a reference to Taylor Swift's iconic song, All Too Well.

"We're not gettin' any younger/But your girlfriends seem to. Is she younger and hotter than me?/Is it all in my head?/Should have moved on instead," Gomez sings in her new song. If the lyrics sound familiar, it's because Swift has a similar line in All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

"And I was never good at tellin' jokes, but the punch line goes/'I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age,'" the Grammy-winner sings. Fans wondered if the similar lyrics were coincidental or intended by Gomez.

The pop stars have been best friends for decades, and the Only Murders in the Building actress has proven on several occasions that she's a true Swiftie. The Bad Blood singer also never missed a chance to hype up her best friend.

One X user pointed out the similarity and claimed that the line "We're not getting any younger, but your girlfriends seem to" fits Gomez's voice perfectly. Another fan shared a clip of the All Too Well music video with Younger and Hotter Than Me playing over it.

The Cruel Summer crooner recently ended her social media hiatus to post a story promoting Gomez's new album. She mentioned both Gomez and Blanco in her Instagram Story and wrote in all-caps that she loved their album.

The Rare Beauty founder reposted the story and wrote, "Love you, Tay." Swift previously celebrated her bestie's track Single Soon, which was released in 2023.