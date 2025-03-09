Emilia Pérez's Karla Sofía Gascón Speaks Out on Racism Controversy After Oscars: 'The Pain Has Been So Overwhelming...'

Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón has opened up about the challenges she faced during her Academy Awards campaign.

In a lengthy statement, she addressed past controversial comments, her absence from major pre-Oscars events, and the backlash surrounding Emilia Pérez. Despite the tension, she attended the Oscars, where she was acknowledged by host Conan O’Brien and supported by Netflix.

Gascón initially faced criticism when journalist Sarah Hagi resurfaced old tweets in which the actress made anti-Islam and racially insensitive remarks.

The controversy led to strained relations with Netflix and caused her to skip the BAFTA, SAG, and Goya Awards. However, she later reflected on her experiences and issued an apology.

In her statement, Karla Sofía Gascón acknowledged the harm her words had caused. “With no excuse, and without any intention to justify any of my past actions, I apologize to all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey,” she wrote.

She added that she is committed to continuing to learn and listen to avoid repeating past mistakes as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She described the emotional toll of the controversy, explaining that it led her to difficult moments. “Amid this unexpected, devastating storm, there have been moments when the pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable,” she revealed.

"Fortunately, I have kept my one inch of sanity to see the light at the end of this tunnel of hate and understand that I must be and do better," she added.

Gascón also spoke about the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez, a film by French director Jacques Audiard. The movie, which tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss undergoing gender transition, was criticized in Mexico.

Audiard’s comments about Spanish being the language of the poor and migrants and his admission of not researching Mexican history added to the backlash. The film struggled at the Mexican box office and even inspired a parody short film.

Zoe Saldaña, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez, also responded to the criticism. She regretted that many Mexicans felt offended, stating that it was never their intention.

Saldaña clarified that the film was about four women rather than a specific country, stating that the characters could have come from various backgrounds, including Russia, the Dominican Republic, Detroit, Israel, or Gaza.