Selena Gomez Lovingly Says ‘Do It Lightly’ as Fiancé Benny Blanco Does THIS

Benny Blanco recently surprised fans by plucking his signature unibrow, a change many believe was influenced by his fiancée, Selena Gomez. The 37-year-old music producer shared the transformation process in a lighthearted TikTok video, where Gomez could be heard offering him gentle advice. The clip quickly gained traction, with fans reacting to Blanco’s dramatic before-and-after look.

In the video posted on Saturday, March 22, Blanco zoomed in on his forehead, showing off his untouched unibrow. “Hey guys, here’s the before,” he said, as Selena’s voice playfully reminded him to “do it lightly.”

An esthetician then began tweezing and shaving the hairs between his brows, much to Blanco’s discomfort. “Owwww, are we almost done?” he asked, wincing. Though he later claimed he “couldn’t even tell the difference,” fans were quick to notice—and many credited Gomez, 32, for inspiring the grooming session.

This lighthearted moment comes just months after the couple’s engagement in December 2024. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 20, Blanco reminisced about the proposal, admitting that Gomez almost didn’t show up.

“We had to do a lot of promo for the album,” Gomez explained. “So I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far.” Blanco added that she initially wanted to stay home, unaware of his big plans.

Advertisement

Despite some pre-proposal jitters, the couple officially announced their engagement on December 11, with Gomez sharing an Instagram post captioned, ‘Forever begins now.’ Blanco commented sweetly on the post, writing, "Hey wait.. that’s my wife."

With their engagement in full swing, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez continue to capture fans’ hearts with their candid and playful moments. Whether it’s a major life milestone or a simple grooming session, their relationship remains filled with love, humor, and undeniable chemistry.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon Reveals His BIGGEST Fear In Life While Praising Justin Timberlake