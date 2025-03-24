Why Taylor Swift Is No Longer Close to Jaime King Even After Being Godmother to Actress’ Kid? Sources REVEAL ‘She Has Always…’

Taylor Swift and troubled actress Jaime King are no longer in touch, but there’s still “love” between them. King was once part of the pop star’s famed girl squad and had been one of the closest pals. Swift is also the godmother of King’s youngest son, Leo.

According to a source close to the actress, her bond with the Grammy winner is no longer the same. “Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” the source told US Weekly on Friday, March 21.

However, the source added that though the besties grew distant, Swift remained a dotted godmother to her son. The Cruel Summer singer sends gifts to the 9-year-old on special occasions and would be by his side in a heartbeat whenever he needed her.

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously,” the source added. It further claimed that Jaime couldn’t have asked for a more caring and thoughtful godmother than the megastar.

King and Swift grew close after meeting at a 2014 Golden Globes party, and a year later, the model asked her friend to be Leo’s godmother. Another connection that made the pair inseparable was King’s then-husband Kyle Newman, who directed Swift’s Style music video in 2015.

The news of King and Swift’s broken friendship came to light amid the actress’s recent struggles in life. The White Chicks actress divorced Newman in 2020, ending 13 years of marriage. She was granted a restraining order against her ex-husband.

Later, Newman claimed that King had chronic drug and alcohol addiction before their marriage and throughout her two pregnancies. He also alleged that her substance abuse issue resulted in their youngest son Leo “being born addicted” to drugs.

The former couple, who also share an 11-year-old son, James, are currently fighting a custody battle.