Did Spencer and Olivia Finally Get Married in All American Season 6? Ending Explained

The CW’s All American brought its six seasons of sports and teenage drama to a close with its series finale on July 15, 2024. The show headlined Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a rising football player who navigates through a shift in his career as he switches schools to the high-profile end of Los Angeles city.

From Spencer and Olivia Baker’s long-anticipated wedding to Jordan finding out about a big family secret, the All-American Season 6 finale wraps the critically acclaimed series with a fulfilling ending for most of its characters. Here’s a rundown of all the drama that went down in the finale.

All American Season 6 ending explained

Spencer James salvaged his wedding to Olivia Baker

The All American Season 6 finale was cut up into two halves with, Episode 14, titled I Do (Part 1) unraveling how Spencer James and Olivia Baker’s wedding was on the brink of getting canceled. During the episode, the couple receives a call from their wedding planner, late at night.

They explain that the wedding venue is flooded with sewage water due to a distorted sewer system. Olivia is quick to realize that their wedding, scheduled for the next morning, is improbable and starts packing for New York anyway.

But Spencer isn’t one to give up and starts planning for an alternative way to make their big day happen. The finale, I Do (Part 2) unveils Spencer’s reaching out to his best friend, Coop, and others to arrange a brand new surprise wedding in the “place it all started.” An emotional Olivia can barely believe her eyes as her to-be-husband makes this grand effort to make her happy and finally get married.

Advertisement

Coop officiates the wedding while Spencer’s mom conveys how the entire community had come together to put it together for the couple.

Daniel Ezra, who plays Spencer James, couldn’t have got a better ending before his exit from All American. The Spelivia wedding finally comes across as the heartwarming end to the fans and the beloved characters as Season 7 gears up for a potential new cast.

Coop follows her dreams

The Season 6 finale delves beyond the anticipated Spelivia wedding and shows Brez-E’s Coop overjoyed by the news of getting into not one, but two programs in law school. But she must make the final decision and choose between GAU and Yale.

Coop second-guesses herself and admits to Spencer that she does not feel worthy of being an Ivy League student. Fans get a final glimpse of the duo’s wholesome friendship after James encourages his best friend by saying it’s time to follow her own dreams. “You got next,” he says insinuating that Coop has always supported her buddies achieve their dreams.

Advertisement

However, Coop’s final decision is left on a cliffhanger thus, creating room for exploration in the upcoming season.

Jordan & Layla get a surprising gift

The realization of living in a big but empty house dawns upon Laura soon after she witnesses Olivia Baker's new life chapter. Inspired, she gifts the deed to her and Billy Baker’s house to his son, Jordan, and wife Layla in a shocking twist.

It seems appropriate given Jordan has taken up a job in the city. The couple is stunned by Laura’s sudden gesture and worries about how they will pay her back. Laura assures them that they can repay her by making the house a home once again.

Jordan stumbles on a family secret

Olivia packs up for her move to New York but it ends up uncovering a huge family secret that Jordan is eventually made aware of. He discovers a photo of a baby from his father, Billy Baker’s Crenshaw coaching binder but cannot recognize if it’s him.

Advertisement

Jordan takes it to his grandfather, Willy, looking for answers when the secret is unveiled. Willy shares that his wife had a child even before they got married and the baby in the photo is Billy’s estranged older brother. The plot has immense potential of a thrilling narrative to be explored in Season 7 as Jordan is now aware of a step-uncle who could come to play a fatherly figure for him later on.

What to expect in Season 7?

With Daniel Ezra bowing out as the lead star from All American, the show can introduce several new characters and steer its focus to a fresh storyline. Though the actor has promised to return in guest-starring roles, Season 7 will possibly explore the returning character and look to tie up the loose ends from previous seasons.

Jordan and Layla move into their new house while the former takes up coaching duties at South Crenshaw High School. The narrative could be expanded well into Season 7 in addition to Coop's journey to law school while adding new characters along the way.

Although it is yet unknown who might take the spotlight in the forthcoming seasons. Rumors have it that the All American cast will be shuffled and the teen drama will start on a fresh note from the next season.

Advertisement

While nothing is official yet, fans will simply have to wait and watch for new updates. All seasons of All American are now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: All American Season 6 Sets To End With 15 Episodes; CW Announces New Finale Date; DEETS Inside