Will There Be An All American Season 7? Renewal Updates & More To Know

The CW’s sports drama, All American is two episodes away from its Season 6 finale. With that, many fans have speculated whether this season would be the last of All American, which debuted in 2018. It stemmed from the news of lead star, Daniel Ezra, who plays the series regular Spencer James, not returning for the next seasons.

Will there be an All American Season 7?

Yes, The CW’s All American was renewed for another season in early June. Season 7 will consist of 13 episodes and is set to premiere in 2025. The upcoming season will have two fewer episodes as Season 6 consists of 15 episodes.

All American is one of the best-performing series on The CW. Therefore, the season renewal was expected.

Season 6 premiered on The CW on April 1, 2024, and recently aired the 13th episode on Monday, June 24. With only two episodes left before Season 6 concludes, the network will air a repeat of All American in the first week of July.

The new episode, that is Season 6 Episode 14, is scheduled to air on Monday, July 8. The highly anticipated Season 6 finale, which also marks Daniel Ezra’s last episode on the show, is slated for July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, per Decider.

Fans will be able to stream all episodes of All American Season 6 on Netflix. But that would be possible only after eight days of the season finale, as has been followed for the previous seasons.

Hence, Season 6 will be available on Netflix starting July 23 at 3 a.m. ET.

What’s next for All American?

The CW had envisioned wrapping the story of the leading character, Spencer James played by Daniel Ezra, after seven seasons of All American, Deadline reported. The network is planning to launch a brand new character and develop its arc throughout the next seasons.

Season 6 was initially greenlit for the usual 13-episode count. But with the show’s aim to close Spencer’s arc as winning the championship pulls him closer to getting drafted into the NFL, the season was expanded to two additional episodes to complete the character's story.

On May 27th, All American hit a milestone, airing the show’s 100th episode, titled 100%, which was also directed by lead Daniel Ezra.

“All American has a slightly different financial model, given its deal with Netflix. That makes it a little more interesting for everybody,” CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz told Deadline in May.

Reports claim All-American– which is produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and CBS Studios– has remained a top performer throughout its six seasons on the network as its most-watched series on all linear and digital platforms.

Season 7 will potentially showcase new actors and new characters as many cast members including Daniel Ezra will not be returning after the current season.

As the actor said in a statement, Season 6 will be “Spencer’s goodbye” and Ezra will strive to do justice to the character, per Deadline. The decision was made by Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll before Season 6 went into production.

