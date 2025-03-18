Did You Know Stephen Graham's Wife Made a Cameo in Adolescence? The Actor Reveals While Showering Praise on Netflix Show

Adolescence star Stephen Graham is one of the loved actors from the lot in the new Netflix series that was released last week. The actor portrays the role of Eddie Miller, the father to a 13-year-old, who is accused of killing his classmate in the show.

Amid the first bunch of episodes releasing on the streaming platform, the actor, who also co-created the series, went on to gush about his wife, Hannah Walters, during his conversation with the media portal.

Walters too made a cameo in the series as Mrs. Bailey, the teacher who reprimanded Jade for punching Ryan. Meanwhile, the actor who was nominated for the BAFTA Awards, gushed about his wife, calling her the rock of his life. While speaking of his partner, Graham went on to reveal that he is his wife’s biggest fan.

Revealing about their first meeting, the actor shared, "I watched Hannah back in the day at drama school and always thought she was brilliant.” As for Adolescence the show has been catering to a huge audience and the critics, who revealed that each of the four episodes contains single-shot takes.

Moreover, Graham and Walters’ romance did not begin until they stepped on the sets together. The duo dated for two years before officially tying the knot in 2008. The couple shares two children, and is settled in Ibstock.

Opening up about his time in the town of Leicestershire, the actor previously revealed to the news outlet, "I'm part of the furniture here. I love the sense of camaraderie in Ibstock and the community spirit. It's a proper English village. I like it that I can go into Smith's, the local butchers—they've been here for years, youknow— people are all chatting and they say Hello, how are ya and treat me like they do everyone else."

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix.