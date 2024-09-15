Does Jennie Garth Regret Appearing On Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot? Actress Reveals

The cast mates of Beverly Hills, 90210, the classic American television series that became a cultural touchstone of the 1990s reunited for a special event in 2024.

On September 14, members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast gathered at 90s Con 2024 in Daytona Beach, where they shared their thoughts and relived some memories from the iconic show.

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering were all present for the reunion. Green mentioned that he "liked" the show's concept, which followed wealthy kids at West Beverly Hills High School. However, Garth expressed regret about her time on the show.

"I wish I hadn’t done it. No offense to them," Garth said.

She said that the producer of the show was a friend of a friend, and she remembers he came over to her living room and sat her down to convince her to do the show and consider it as an opportunity of a lifetime.

"He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them," she added.

While only Jennie Garth, the late Shannen Doherty ( who passed away after a long battle with cancer) and Tori Spelling participated in 90210 alongside new stars like Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord, the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast reunited for another revival in 2019 with Fox's BH90210. In this series, they displayed heightened versions of themselves in a serialized drama.

During their 90s Con panel, the foursome looked back with good times for the original series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. Moreover, Brian Austin Green added that the crew had a great time making the series because of the absence of social media and too many cameras.

He said that people loved it because, in the era without the internet, viewers did not expect such a unique series, that too on television. "I honestly don’t feel now, this time it would have the same impact it did back then," he added.

On the other hand, actor Gabrielle Carteris thought that people resonated with the show for its authenticity. it was fearless in tackling serious issues, including teen sex, domestic violence, and alcohol and drug abuse.

Beverly Hills, 90210 became a significant part of 90s pop culture and influenced many other shows in the genre. While it was lauded for addressing relevant issues and its engaging storylines, it also obtained criticism for melodramatic plotlines and stereotypical characters, back in those times.

The show spawned several spin-offs, including Melrose Place (a direct spin-off focusing on different characters) and 90210 (a reboot that aired from 2008 to 2013). Meanwhile, the 90s Con Florida is occurring through Sunday, September 15, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach,

Have you watched this cult iconic show? Who's your favorite? Let us know.

