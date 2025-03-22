Dolly Parton Opens Up About Grand Ole Tribute to Late Husband Carl Dean: ‘I Have Not Stopped Crying'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Dolly Parton recently took to social media, remembering the tribute paid to her late husband, Carl Dean. Two days after the three-hour special was aired called Opry 100: A Livede Celebration, the highly acclaimed singer came forth to express her love and gratitude on social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Islands in the Stream singer stated, “I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of ‘I Will Always Love You’ on the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show."

In her March 21 post, Dolly Parton then went on to add, "All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl... the emotion was beyond words.”

Thanking all the performers who came forth for the event and made it possible, Dolly Parton went on to express her love for her late husband.

On March 3, the I Will Always Love You singer announced the death of Carl Dean on Instagram. The late husband was 82.

In her post, Dolly Parton did not mention the cause of death of the late life partner; however, she mentioned that Carl Dean would be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.

Coming back to the details of the event, right before the special performance of I Will Always Love You, Dolly Parton mentioned that she happens to be a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, while also apologizing for being present with everyone.

“But of course, you know my heart is with you and my spirit is with you," she stated in a video message, as per Knox News Sentinel.

The aforementioned performance was performed by Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood of Lady A, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood.

Talking to the news channel, Parton also expressed her emotional state after losing Dean.