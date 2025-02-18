Dope Thief First Trailer OUT: Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura Pose as DEA Agents in High-Stakes Apple TV+ Drama Series

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for its new drama series Dope Thief! Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura star as two friends who pose as DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside. However, they accidentally uncover a massive secret narcotics ring operating along the Eastern Seaboard.

From Gladiator director Ridley Scott, this thrilling drama series promises high-stakes action, intense drama, deception, and violence in equal measure as the two longtime friends and “delinquents” navigate the shocking turn of events.

In addition to directing, the Oscar-winning filmmaker also serves as an executive producer on the show alongside The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig, who is also the series creator.

The trailer opens with clips of Ray (Tyree Henry) and Manny (Moura) standing together on a bridge in two different timelines—one from their youth and the other from the present—emphasizing friendship as a central theme of the show, alongside action and drama.

The duo sets their plan in motion, posing as DEA agents to raid a house and steal from it. However, things quickly spiral out of control, with gunfire erupting and people dying. After a series of deadly encounters, they realize they have inadvertently become witnesses to a powerful narcotics operation. “We went to the wrong house,” Tyree Henry’s character says in the trailer.

Although they burn the house down before leaving the premises, dangerous people are now determined to hunt them down. “You took our money and dope. Now, I have to kill everybody you know,” a mysterious man warns Tyree Henry’s character over the phone.

The two friends find themselves in a desperate situation as they struggle to protect themselves and their families from the ruthless criminals. Their friendship is put to the ultimate test—will one of them betray the other in exchange for freedom, or will they stand together, risking everything to save their loved ones?

Dope Thief is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 14, 2025.