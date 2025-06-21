The Smile Man OTT Release: When and where to watch R Sarathkumar, George Maryan’s Tamil crime mystery thriller

The Tamil mystery crime thriller The Smile Man was released theatrically on December 27, 2024. The movie made an underwhelming mark at the box office and was tagged as another usual serial-killer story made on the go. However, the film is now all set to make its way to OTT for a second chance at audience response.

When and where to watch The Smile Man

The Smile Man is available to watch on Aha Tamil, which has bagged the official digital streaming rights to the film.

The OTT giant shared a poster of the film as the movie joins a host of other films as the newest additions for online streaming.

Official trailer and plot of The Smile Man

The plot of the film becomes an unusual cop story where the protagonist, a police officer, is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He is tasked with solving one last case before he begins to lose all his memories.

As fate would have it, the last case under his care is of a serial killer on the loose in Coimbatore, whose distinctive identity is to leave an unusual smiley face mark on the victims’s faces.

The investigation intensifies and becomes more complex since the officer’s memories begin to give way, and he is left to listen to frequent recordings he makes of every move of his way.

With time clicking fast enough, the cop is left to make a tough choice at each passing step and nab the criminal before he loses it all.

Cast and crew of The Smile Man

The main star cast of Smile Man includes R Sarathkumar, George Maryan, Kalaiyarasan, Kumar Natarajan, Sri Kumar, Sija Rose, Hareesh Peradi, and more.

The film is written by Kamala Alchemis and is directed by the duo of filmmakers Syam and Praveen. It is produced jointly by Ka Film Company and Magnum Movies.

