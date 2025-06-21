Sinners Locks OTT Release Date: Here's When, Where and How to Stream Michael B Jordan Starrer Online

Sinners is one of the critically acclaimed films of 2025 that went on to perform impressively well at the box office.

While the audience enjoyed Michael B. Jordan in action on the big screens, the fans will now also be able to watch Ryan Coogler’s hit vampire movie in the comfort of their homes. The makers of the film have announced the OTT release date for Sinners.

The movie will be available to stream on Max starting July 4.

What is Sinners about?

Sinners is directed by Ryan Coogler and is based in the early 1930s. The Smokestack twins, both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, are followed by the Sinners as they return from South America to their Mississippi hometown.

The duo hire a group of musicians and singers to enjoy the night of Black pride at the juke joint.

However, unaware of the danger, the night of fun soon takes a bloody turn, as Vampire hunters enter the scene and try to infiltrate the ceremony.

The movie is heavily praised for Coogler’s brilliant direction, Jordan’s double role, and the music track.

Moreover, the movie went on to collect nearly 360 million USD on the reported budget of 90 million USD.

As for the cast members, B. Jordan is joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller and Jayme Lawson.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who is known for his previous work in Wakanda Forever. Following the release of Sinners, Clayton Davis went on to call it “the first Oscar movie of 2025.”

Sinners opened in theaters on April 18, 2025.