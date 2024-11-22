'Easily Disprovable Lie': Nicole Kidman Accused of Fabricating Story Behind Viral Tom Cruise Divorce Meme

Nicole Kidman is being accused of lying about her viral divorce meme picture after the actress claimed recently that the iconic 2001 photo wasn’t snapped after she’d left her lawyer’s office after settling her divorce from Tom Cruise, as reported by myriad tabloids at the time.

“That was from a film. That wasn’t real life. I know that image,” she told GQ earlier this week.

Internet sleuths have begun their investigation to find pieces of evidence supporting Kidman’s claim but were disappointed to come out empty-handed.

“OK, I just did a deep dive on this, and not only does she not specify which movie it was, but none of her legions of fans even have a hypothesis as to which movie it could have been, so I feel comfortable concluding that she’s lying and it really is a post-divorce paparazzi shot,” a netizen tweeted.

A second commented, “I LOOKED FOR EVIDENCE. THIS IS NOT FROM A MOVIE.”

A third simply questioned if film sets allow paparazzi to take whatever shots they want at film sets. The obvious negative answer insinuated this individual also believed Kidman’s claim was just a cover-up.

“I’m fascinated by this because it’s such an easily disprovable lie,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a fifth X user tweeted, “There’s not a single role of hers around that period where she dressed like that or wore her natural hair. LIES.”

Advertisement

In the picture in question, the Aussie star wore a patterned top, green capri pants, and sneakers. She has yet to specify which movie she was referring to in the interview.

The meme, notably, made headlines in September when Jenna Dewan celebrated the settling of her contentious divorce from Channing Tatum by posting it on her Instagram Story.

Kidman and Cruise were married between 1990 and 2001. The couple adopted daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 29, during their 11-year-long marriage.

Following their divorce, Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006, and the pair went on to welcome daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Cruise, for his part, moved on with Katie Holmes, and the duo were married from 2006 to 2012. They share a daughter, Suri Noelle, 18.

Suri, Cruise’s only biological child, however, is reported to be estranged from her father. She even dropped his last name from her moniker recently.

ALSO READ: What Leaves Nicole Kidman 'Crying and Gasping' at 3 AM? Actress Opens Up About Her Emotions