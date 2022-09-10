Ellen Pompeo starrer Grey's Anatomy Season 19: What should fans expect?

As ABC drops the new teaser of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on September 6. 2022, it is definitely the perfect time to start counting down for the new season. While Meredith Grey fans will have to make peace with the dramatically less on-screen time of Ellen Pompeo in Season 19, the whole new crop of interns will definitely make up for it. Grey’s Anatomy, the legendary medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo, has reinvented itself season after season since 2005. Grey’s Anatomy fans have stuck around through big and small events at Grey Sloan Memorial. From tear-jerking deaths to the dynamics of the Meredith Grey fam, the show has its fans hooked till Season 18. This year, the fans will finally get to watch the most anticipated season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy.

In this transformational season, fans will notice Ellen Pompeo limiting her on-screen presence to merely eight episodes. However, the new season of the hit ABC medical drama still has a lot to look forward to. The first look of season 19, introduces five new first-year surgical residents who will definitely bring some brand new energy to the show. Unlike Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy which was rather unfortunate for the Grey Sloan dynamics, this season features how the teaching program is brought to life or rather resuscitated.

New cast members - The new crop of interns

In season 18, the hospital's teaching program was shut down. However, it will be up and running again in the new season. The five new additions to the cast will definitely add life to the show. The new cast members include Adelaide Kane (Previously seen in Reign,) Harry Shum Jr. (Previously seen in Crazy Rich Asians,) Alexis Floyd (Previously seen in Inventing Anna,) Niko Terho (Previously seen in The thing About Harry,) and Midori Francis (Previously seen in Dash and Lilly.) Adelaide Kane

Ellen Pompeo will appear in “limited capacity”

Ellen Pompeo has decided to scale back her Grey’s Anatomy workload. While she will continue to narrate the show in Season 19, she will limit her on-screen presence. It is rumored the star is devoting her time to producing and starring in a brand new show for Hulu called Orphan. In the latest interview with Deadline, Ellen assured the Grey’s Anatomy fans, that the show is “going to be just fine without me,” She explained “I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on Grey’s — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as it’s on the air.” The new Ellen Pompeo starrer Hulu show Orphan is based on a true story of a couple who decide to adopt a little girl who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism. The show is rumored to have eight short episodes.

Will fans get to see Patrick Dempsey in season 19?

The Grey’s Anatomy fans were more than delighted with the reprised role of Derek Shepherd played by Patrick Dempsey. While the character is still dead, is there a way McDreamy and Meredith reunite in season 19? In an interview with HollywoodLife, when asked about Derek’s role in season 19, Patrick Dempsey shared, “Who knows? With this show, you know, it’s amazing that it’s gone on as long as it has,” He added “I had a great time when I was at the beach. It was great that the fans embraced it, and we could pull it off without them knowing, so it’s a good surprise.” When asked what if Derek’s death was faked, Dempsey responded, “I heard about that. I heard that. They’ll figure out some way to bring him back I’m sure,”

Fans will definitely see more of Kate Walsh in Grey's Anatomy for season 19.

Kate Walsh who plays the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery is definitely making a comeback to the show. The official Grey’s Anatomy page as well as Walsh’s Instagram confirmed the news. The official Grey's Instagram page posted a picture of Walsh and captioned, "You asked, we listened! The iconic and legendary @katewalsh will be returning to this season of #GreysAnatomy 🤩" For fans who’d like to watch more of Dr. Addison Mongomery can definitely watch the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, called Private Practice, which aired on ABC from 2007 to 2013.

Other cast members that are returning to Season 19 According to ABC, the returning cast of Grey’s Anatomy includes, Owen Hunt, played by Kevin McKidd and Teddy Altman played by Kim Raver, Miranda Bailey played by Chandra Richard Webber played by Wilson James Pickens Jr., Addison Mongomery played by Kate Walsh.

Along with that Maggie Pierce played by Kelly McCreary, and Winston Ndugu played by Anthony Hill) will be back, Amelia Shephered played by Caterina Scorsone, Jo Wilson played by Camilla Luddington, Atticus Lincoln AKA Link (Chris Carmack) and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) will be back. Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

'Grey's Anatomy Season 19: The new promo The first look released by ABC for its longest-running medical drama introduces brand new first-year surgical residents played by new characters that should be how the Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 1 begins. The video looks promising as it shows new dynamics at Grey Sloan after the heart-breaking end of season 18.

While the video stars the legendary Meredith Grey, as the hospital’s interim Chief Of Surgery, giving the iconic tour, it is followed by a short introduction of the new cast members. Just like the pilot, where Meredith has a one-night stand with Derek, Kane might accidentally sleep with one of her attendings, Link played by Chris Carmack. While season 19 will be filled with newness it will also be a trip down memory lane. Here is the new promo-

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Release Date Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is all set to make its premiere on Thursday, the 6th of October 2022, at 9/8c on ABC. The show will air right after Station 19 and right before Alaska Daily.