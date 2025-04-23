Emily in Paris Season 5: Camille Razat Reacts to Cami's Exit From Show; Reveals If She Would Reprise Role

Emily in Paris became a hot topic after one of its major actresses, Camille Razat, who portrayed the character named Camille for the four seasons, stepped away from the beloved Netflix show, which is created by Darren Star.

For the unversed, at the end of the last season (season 4), Razat’s character makes a huge decision to adopt a child after her false positive pregnancy test that was revealed in the venture’s storyline.

The French actress not returning to the show for its highly anticipated next season may have disappointed some of its global fans. The performer has now spoken out about saying goodbye to the hit project.

The actress shared a statement with TVLine and mentioned that after a wonderful journey, she has decided to “step away” from the venture.

The Prodigies star further shared, “It has been a truly wonderful experience—one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

Razat also expressed her gratitude to the fan-favorite show’s creator, Darren Star and the whole team at Netflix and Paramount for trusting her and giving her the “opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of the Emily in Paris world.”

It's safe to say that fans can hold on to their hope to see Razat’s character potentially being back in the storyline and impress them with her impressive acting talent.

As far as the upcoming season 5 of the show goes, it is slated to begin production in May. The venture is expected to hit Netflix later this year, according to Variety.

