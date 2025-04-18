Emily in Paris Bids Goodbye to Major Character as Season 5 Heads to Rome; Find Out Who It Is

It’s official: Emily in Paris Season 5 is on its way, with cameras set to roll first in Rome before heading back to its stylish Parisian roots. But while fans can expect the return of familiar faces—and possibly rekindled romances—one longtime cast member will not be making the trip back.

Advertisement

Netflix has confirmed that production for Season 5 of the hit series will begin this May, starting in Rome and then returning to Paris. Lily Collins (Emily), along with series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), are all set to return. Eugenio Franceschini, who played the Italian heartthrob Marcello in Season 4, is also coming back—potentially as a series regular.

Notably absent from the returning lineup is Camille Razat, who portrayed Camille—Emily’s friend-turned-rival and a core part of the series since Season 1. Her departure doesn’t come as a complete shock, as Season 4 saw Camille exit dramatically after revealing she faked a pregnancy in a final bid to win back Gabriel.

Creator Darren Star previously hinted that even when characters leave, they’re “not necessarily off the table,” leaving the door open for surprise returns in the future. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite triangle involving Gabriel, Alfie, and Emily appears to still be in play. Despite earlier doubts, Lucas Bravo has re-signed on to play Gabriel after expressing public hesitation about returning, citing creative frustration.

Advertisement

The upcoming season’s Roman setting reflects the Season 4 finale’s cliffhanger, in which Emily was asked to work in Rome. But fans of the French capital can rest easy—according to Star, Emily won’t be changing her Instagram handle to “Emily in Rome” anytime soon. “It’s definitely not a permanent move,” he reassured fans.

With a 2025 premiere confirmed and a promising mix of drama, new dynamics, and European glamour on the horizon, Emily in Paris Season 5 is shaping up to be another stylish adventure. And while some familiar faces may be missing, the door to Paris—and its drama—is always open.

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris Star Lucas Bravo Hints at Shailene Woodley Romance Rumors; Says He’s ‘Happy and In Love’