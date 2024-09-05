Eve Reveals Untold Story of Her 2006 Ectopic Pregnancy and Denial in New Book Who's That Girl?

Eve has shared the experience of losing an ectopic pregnancy in 2006 and how she was in denial.

In her upcoming memoir Who's That Girl?, the Queens star recounts the loss of a tubal pregnancy that she suffered in 2006. She reflects on how it bore the weight of the physical and emotional strain that she grappled with at that time.

While shooting her sitcom, she had to receive a surgical operation after suffering from a tubal pregnancy wherein the embryo sack burst in the fallopian tubes. She even told her coworkers that she was getting ‘appendicitis’ back then, masking the fact that it was actually an ectopic pregnancy she was being operated upon. The operation made her rest for two weeks from the boards but she confesses so much time was insufficient to recuperate either physically or psychologically.

Eve reflects on her own denial and explains why she wants to make such a move in the first place. The Tambourine singer writes in her book, “I don’t know why I lied to everyone on set and said that my appendix had ruptured, really. Maybe because I was lying to myself.”

She continues, "If I faced losing my baby, then I didn’t know if two weeks would be enough emotional healing time. In the end, it was barely enough healing time for me physically, before I was right back to work on set."

For so many years, she could not find so-called closure for this loss, since she did not know how to deal with it. Finally, she understood that she had to accept that the child was real and allow herself to acknowledge that losing the baby was not her fault.

The Barbershop star later learned that the ectopic pregnancy was caused by some endometriosis and especially fibroids that were not disclosed to her at that time. Her doctor did not inform her that one of her fallopian tubes had a slim structure and was infiltrated with endometriosis which increased the risk of rupture of the pregnancy.

She makes a point in her book which says a lot about the horrid state of women’s reproductive health research. She writes, “Back then, even discussing things like endometriosis was completely taboo. People barely knew what it even was. And that kind of procedure is better to have done when you’re younger, since it gets harder as you get older.”

Her son Wilde Wolf was born in 2022, making her a mother after a long IVF journey. Now, she relishes every single facet of being a mother, forever savoring every moment with her son.

The memoir by Eve is due for publication on September 17, titled, Who's That Girl?

