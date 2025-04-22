Everything We Know About Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s Intimate Easter Wedding

Kristen Stewart and her longtime partner, Dylan Meyer, married on April 20 at their Los Angeles home. The duo had been dating for nearly six years before deciding on forever. While it was one of the relaxed weddings, the sources close to the couple revealed that the brides enjoyed their hearts out along with the guests. The list included 170 names of the attendees.

In conversation with People Magazine, an insider shared that the ceremony was held at the Casita Del Campo, as the Mexican restaurant has been a go-to spot for the Twilight actress and Meyer.

The venue, ahead of the wedding ceremony, took to their Instagram to announce that they were "closed for a private event day and night."

Meanwhile, the guests milled about the courtyard and the interior of the restaurant; they also enjoyed their time grooving to two DJs to fit themselves into the vibe at the ceremony.

The source continued to reveal that everybody, including the guests, Stewart, and the film producer, partied hard past midnight.

The Love Lies Bleeding star confirmed her relationship in public in 2019 and got engaged to Meyer in 2021. The duo issued their marriage license on April 15, five days before the wedding.

In the pictures that circulated on the internet from the ceremony, the brides chose similar kinds of outfits. The actress wore a cardigan and light gray miniskirt that matched over a cropped white T-shirt, and the film producer wore an off-white minidress with a satin skirt and a sheer top half.

Previously, during her appearance on the Watch What Happens Live episode, Stewart had opened up about her idea of what kind of ceremony she and her beau would opt for. The movie star shared, "I think we're probably just going to marry each other and then call Guy and say, 'You were here in spirit, babe.'"

The guest list for the wedding also included Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

