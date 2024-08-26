Evil Season 4 Ending Explained: What Happened to Timothy and Other Major Characters?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Evil Season 4.

Paramount+ hit supernatural series Evil (originally debuted on CBS) has ended its fourth season, leaving several unanswered questions among fans. While the 14th episode of season 4 also marked the series finale, the bittersweet ending has certainly left fans craving for more. The show ended with a series of subtle, ambiguous pointers that may baffle you but here’s the simplified explanation you need to grasp the crux of the open-ended narrative.

Is Timothy Antichrist?

One of the most fascinating aspects of the narrative happened in the series finale, when Timothy, the baby, showed signs of evil. Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist played by Katja Herbers, moves to Rome for six months with her family. She attempted to help David Acosta (Mike Colter) start up a new assessor program for the Vatican. However, the narrative took a sinister turn as Timothy showed a series of ominous signs of evil in him.

As Timothy exhibited sharp, pointed teeth like a devil straight out of hell, Kristen attempted to hide that from the priest with a pacifier. Now, the question is why Kristen protected Timothy despite obvious signs of evil. Series co-creators Robert and Michelle King recently had a chat with Deadline, explaining their reasons behind the scene. Robert King explained that it was necessary to protect certain characters despite having their evil sides; “you protect them because you embrace the show,” he said.

Adding to the conversation, Michelle King justified the scene by stating that baptism would not cure the baby entirely. “When you see the baby, are you thinking, 'Oh, wow, is it, in fact, the Antichrist?'” Michelle told Deadline. The co-creator further added that seemingly, baptism could only “bring out 95% angelic in the way that some medications work, treating 95% of symptoms, and yet there’s still 5% of the demonic there.”

Essentially, it was her motherly instinct to protect her baby, as she even hid the signs from David. But the unexpected twist of Timothy being the antichrist was a shocker that hit most fans hard.

What happened to the primary characters in the Evil Season finale?

Besides the antichrist scene, Evil has ended with a huge cliffhanger but sadly, the renewal of the show for another season is slim to none. Even if there is no positive renewal update, here is how the fates of the central characters ended in the show.

Kristen finally faced off against Leland, knocking him unconscious. She was inches away from killing him but Ben and David somehow convinced her to spare him. Later, as mentioned above, she moved to Rome, where she found the demonic presence in Timothy. It appears that The 60 is still after her.

David protects Kristen as God intended him to do so. He voiced his opposition to shutting the assessor’s program down and later attempted to convince the Vatican to restart the program in Rome. The series ended with David being unaware of the evil presence in Timothy, as Kristen also kept it from him.

Ben eventually figured out that the VR game had been feeding utter despair and misery in people who used it. As he felt settled with his job, he decided not to travel to Rome with others.

As the showrunners intended, Leland somehow escaped death in his final clash against Kristen. But she decided to let him go after David and Ben convinced her. Leland ended up confined in a monastery against his will. He was last seen locked inside a cabinet and his escape is seemingly unlikely.

Again, fans may wonder if David and Kristen finally had their romantic closure but the show did not exclusively have any hint regarding that. David confessed his love for Kristen before Ben but at the same time, he made it clear that he would not leave the priesthood. Also, they have not kissed yet.

Speaking of the inherent chemistry of the duo, Robert King told TV Line that it added a complex layer to the narrative and the very way of looking at them. His passion for making “a decision and sticking to it is just as important in his makeup as having s*x with Kristen," as he can still have Kristen as his friend.

The series co-creator further added that the “temptation for them both will always be there” because “you can’t just turn that off when there’s so much heat between them.”

However, it is sad that fans may never see the return of the cast as the show has been canceled at Paramount+. The show has ended on a high note with a stunning 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for its season finale.

Evil can be streamed on Paramount+.

