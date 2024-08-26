Quentin Tarantino Gives Final Verdict: His Long-Awaited Star Trek Movie Is 'Never Going to Happen'

Quentin Tarantino’s potential Star Trek movie was in an astonishing buzz, which also booked screenwriter Mark L. Smith, who previously co-wrote The Revenant with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. However, Tarantino recently shared that his Star Trek dream will remain unfulfilled as he finally declared that the hyped project has been shelved for eternity.

Quentin Tarantino commented on his Star Trek movie rumor

Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino has only one movie left on his list of ten movies, as he claimed on multiple occasions that he will retire after his tenth movie. While the director was working on his final film, The Movie Critic, Deadline previously reported that he dropped the project as he simply changed his mind to keep it as his final film. Now, curiosity is surrounding Tarantino’s final film, but so far, there has not been any confirmation from the director.

However, Tarantino has his final verdict on the Star Trek movie he apparently wanted to make before. In the latest episode of Bill Maher's podcast, the director candidly stated that the movie has been scrapped. "It's never going to happen,” the Pulp Fiction director said. He also clarified that there has been a lot of misinformation about the project and “what it was going to be.” It was “nothing but misinformation.”

Advertisement

Tarantino further added the prospect of his life, saying that he lives in a special zone and that “part of my zone is because I'm not on Instagram and Facebook; I'm not creating this constant dialogue with the world about what's going on with my life," which apparently fuelled the misinformation.

The director, who has two Oscar wins to his credit, refuted the rumor. "Consequently, if you're Joe Schlomoka and you're some transient reporter of some kind,” Tarantino said, adding that if fans hear that he is going to make a Star Trek movie or The Movie Critic, “or any f--king thing,” it would be similar to the “guy who wrote the Howard Hughes biography that ended up being a hoax.”

Additionally, he cautioned that many online reports can turn out to be false, as “they can say anything.” Making his point crystal clear, he added that they “write it in a show biz magazine and then that gets picked up in 140 pieces because I'm not shutting that down because I'm not connected."

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino’s comments on the Star Trek Movie contradict Mark L. Smith’s tease

Tarantino is also known for bold comments on a lot of issues and his recent comment on his assumed Star Trek movie shuts down the long discussion once and for all. However, in an interesting twist, Mark L. Smith, who recently penned Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell’s disaster film Twisters, previously teased that the movie was in early development, with Tarantino set to helm the project.

During his promotional tour for George Cooney starrer and directed Netflix movie The Midnight Sky from his script, Smith had a chat with SFX Magazine as he revealed details of the planned movie based on the Star Trek episode A Piece of the Action, retelling story idea from Tarantino himself. "I wrote a Star Trek with Tarantino, and that was a sci-fi script on which I could have fun and lean into some bigger, broader things," Smith told the outlet.

Advertisement

He also detailed having fun with the Star Trek character Captain Kirk, who, according to him, “is always just so fun,” and Tarantino, and he had so much fun with the titular character, “because Kirk is just William Shatner, y'know? It's like: you're not sure who is who, so you can kind of lean into that.” After Shatner, the character was played by Chris Pine.

However, the idea of Tarantino directing the project was soon discarded after the director dropped the project. While promoting his 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the director shared that he was steering away from the project as he wanted to make his final project smaller.

But as for Smith, he was pretty excited about the project, "Quentin and I went back and forth; he was gonna do some stuff on it,” Smith told Collider. But then he started “worrying about the number, his kind of unofficial number of films.”

Recalling their conversation, Smith said that the director was all set to make the project his final film but then lost in the thought of making the movie his final opus, “Is this how I want to end it?” he recalled. Eventually, the movie was lost into oblivion as “the script is still sitting there on his desk."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino Partially Blames Alec Baldwin For Rust Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins