Evil Season 4 Episode 11: Release Date & Time, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Evil Season 4 Episode 10

Evil Season 4 builds anticipation as the ‘The Final Season’ with only a few episodes left before the show wraps up for good. Thus, the psychological plot leaves no stone unturned to uncover the darkest mysterious, and strangest happenings while Dr. Kristen Bouchard and Priest David Acosta apply their minds to tie up the loose ends.

Episode 10, titled How To Survive A Storm, aired on Thursday, July 25 that killed off a central character in a shocking twist. Meanwhile, fans await impatiently to witness what’s impending next amidst the backdrop of the Bouchard family’s new blessing of a baby.

When will Evil Season 4 Episode 11 be released?

Evil Season 4 Episode 11 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT. It is worth noting that the premiere will vary according to different time zones.

An official title for the episode and plot is not revealed yet.

Where to watch?

Evil Season 4 is officially streaming on Paramount Plus and the forthcoming episodes will be available on the same. Earlier, the CBS drama was tucked in Netflix’s roster of thrillers but left the streaming giant in early October 2021.

The debut season of Evil can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video whereas the rest is available on Paramount Plus and Apple TV.

Advertisement

What to expect in Episode 11?

The latest episode of Evil dropped the curtains on the character arc of Sheryl Luria played by Christine Lahti. She meets her fatal end in Episode 10, titled How To Survive A Storm, at the hands of Michael Emerson’s Dr. Lelan Townsend but only after she avenges their age-old rivalry from the past.

In her final moments, Sherly bids farewell to her granddaughters and finally reconciles with her estranged daughter Kristen. Disheartened by her mother’s death, Kristen will come to terms with her motherhood and try to focus most of her time on her five kids, with the recent addition of baby Timothy.

Meanwhile, her professional side will likely take a hit as Kristen won’t be able to dedicate her time to solving mysterious cases with David Acosta and Ben.

Sheryl is dead but her video about Leland’s exploitation of his workers gets him arrested. Yet, the peril still looms as he directs Leslie to call his lawyer who shall get him out sooner than later. The next four Evil episodes will explore Leland’s fate as he tries to get out of prison.

Advertisement

Who are the cast and crew?

Evil stars Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, and Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend as series regulars. Other cast members include Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Aasif Mandvi, Maddy Crocco, Patrick Brammall, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Taylor Louderman, and others.

The show was created by Robert and Michelle King and it first premiered in September 2019. King Size Productions and CBS Studios produced the series. Producers are Robyn-Alan Feldman, Aurin Squire, Patricia Ione Lloyd, and Thomas J. Whelan.

Evil gets canceled after Season 4

Despite winning acclaim as one of the best horror series of 2024, Evil was canceled by Paramount+ ahead of the fourth season premiere. This means the psychological thriller will have to wrap up all the loose ends of incomplete storylines and character arcs by the end of Season 4.

Thus, the makers have wisely decided to add four bonus episodes to build up into a proper conclusion of the otherwise well-scripted series.

Advertisement

According to Rotten Tomatoes, a part of the official logline reads, “Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences.”

As to why Evil was not renewed for a fifth season, it is speculated that the writers’ strike shutting down Season 4 filming had affected the show’s future. Saving the invested viewers from an unsatisfactory cliffhanger, Evil was greenlit for Season 4 and branded as ‘The Final Season’ to acquaint the viewers with its abrupt wrap-up.

However, the potential of Evil’s future remains with the possibility of another streamer picking up the storyline. Netflix is a good bet given the show initially aired on the streamer and its history of reviving former franchises, per ScreenRant. Spinoffs could also be a great option to dig deeper into the plots and keep Evil fans returning for more.

ALSO READ: Netflix's 3 Body Problem Renewed For Additional Episodes To Wrap Up Story; Here's Everything We Know