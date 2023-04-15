Sam Smith satanic and vulgar controversy explained: Why is the singer facing backlash?

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith has sparked yet another controversy after his Gloria tour performance. The 30-year-old has been criticized for his "vulgar," "satanic," and overly "sexualized" look, theme, aesthetic, and performances. Continue reading to know more about what happened and how netizens feel about Smith's recently developed style of fashion.

Sam Smith's 'satanic' performance controversy

Smith has received a lot of backlash, unwanted advice, and negative comments on their recent Instagram post. The Unholy hitmaker captioned the controversial reel, "But for now... #GLORIATHETOUR," where he performs on tour as he says, "Welcome to my gay cabaret." The nonbinary singer can be seen wearing unconventional outfits on their much-awaited tour. Users have alleged that they promote vulgarity and devil worship through their concerts.

ALSO READ: Sam Smith’s latest music video sparks up new controversy over age restrictions; Here’s why

Smith has been spotted wearing devil horns, sheer veils, corsets, wire crowns, nipple tassels, and fishnets while gyrating for fans. They are also known for using religious imagery in their style just like musicians Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and Lady Gaga. Clips from Smith's concert have been going viral and netizens have a lot to say including questioning their "sexual" and "immoral" concerts and why their "vulgar" shows have no age restriction.

One user tweeted, "Last night Sam Smith performed a satanic show filled with s*xual references, fetish gear, a strip tease, and a grotesque imitation of s*x acts on stage while children were in the audience. One TikTok video shows a mother posting about her 5-year-old attending the concert & meeting the singer. This is not normal. This is immoral. Sam Smith wants to normalise this behaviour."

"Sam Smith again, they don't even try and hide their satanic crap. His shows don't have an age restriction [puking emoji] [devil face emoji]," another user wrote, while a third added, "An all ages show with many children present. Sam Smith is a dangerous man, this is profound child abuse." Meanwhile, other users have spoken up for the singer and said, "Musicians have been doing raunchy/revealing/risqué stage shows for f*cking EVER, so don't act like it's something new and uniquely corrupting. The only reason you don’t like Sam Smith doing it is because they're queer and fat, which is very much a you problem."

ALSO READ: Are Sam Smith and Adele the same person? Here’s what the Unholy singer says about the conspiracy theory

They added, "Oh, and, before you start shrieking, 'BUT THE CHILDREN…' it's no secret what they do at their stage shows, so if you don't want your kids to see it, leave them at home. It is not Sam Smith's job to parent your children." Another wrote, "If you're clutching your pearls over Sam Smith doing nothing more risque than the same stuff that already had squares clutching pearls since forever...Elvis, Madonna, Freddie Mercury, Bowie, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more already offended you and your ilk."

Advertisement

They continued, "'Think of the children!' 'Ban this filth!' 'They're sick in the head!' We've heard ALL of this before, you're just looking for things to be offended by and Sam Smith is your current flavour. In a year it'll be some other singer you're repulsed by for aaaalll the same sh*t." A third user felt, "Sam Smith putting their finger up and serving non-binary queerness on tour is iconic. Nobody cares when it's for the male gaze or heterosexuality being sexual. Being Queer and sexual is radically politicised. Sexy is an attitude and they're being sexier than most would dare [sparkles emoji]."