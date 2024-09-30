Exploring The Lives Of Bruno Mars' Parents: Bernadette And Peter Hernandez

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, has become a global sensation with several Grammy Awards and sold-out stadium tours. However, his journey began in a musical family in Hawaii, where Bruno Mars' parents, Bernadette and Peter Hernandez, had a big impact on his career.

They raised their family in Hawaii

Bruno Mars was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, as part of a huge musical family. His parents, Bernadette and Peter, created an environment that encouraged music and performance. Bruno's talent for impersonating Elvis Presley was evident from a young age. In a 2014 interview with Midweek, his father called him a ham.

He said as soon as he could walk and express himself, he had to be in the middle of everything. Bruno's funny nature was evident when he joined his father's band onstage as a mini Elvis at the age of 2.5. His performances wowed local audiences and paved the way for his future in music.

Bruno was one of six children, along with his siblings Eric, Tiara, Tahiti, Presley, and Jaime. Each of them shared their parents' passion for music, resulting in a close-knit family that respected creativity and artistic expression.

Peter grew up in Brooklyn, New York

Bruno's father, Peter Hernandez, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He has Jewish and Puerto Rican heritage. Peter grew up surrounded by music and often accompanied his father to gigs. He described his childhood in Brooklyn, stating, “I lived West Side Story, without the dancing.”

This musical foundation encouraged his passion for doo-wop, which prompted him to form the band Peter Hernandez and the Love Notes. The group was later inducted into the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame in 2014.

Peter's musical journey started early. By the age of 13, he had labeled himself as Dr. Doo-Wop. He performed at a number of places in Hawaii, where he and his family were active in the local music scene.

Bernadette grew up in the Philippines

Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, Bruno's mother, was born in Manila, Philippines. She moved to Hawaii with her family in 1968. Bernadette became the lead hula dancer in Al Harrington's show, showing her performance skills. Her artistic talent and passion for her work had a great impact on Bruno and his siblings.

The family first visited the Philippines in 2011, where Bruno was performing a concert in Cebu. Bernadette was emotional during this event as she thought about her own journey and her son's success.

In an interview, she expressed her pride, saying, “Seeing my son play a concert in the Philippines, I would never dream of that happening.”

They passed on their passion for performing

Peter and Bernadette encouraged a passion for music and performance in their children. Peter often included his children in his shows at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, where he worked as an executive producer and performer.

He brought the entire family on board, allowing them to participate in the music-making process. Bruno's brother, Eric, recalled helping with tasks such as managing the ticket desk and doing spotlight duties.

All of the Hernandez siblings later pursued creative careers. Eric plays drums for Bruno and his band Silk Sonic, and their sisters formed a pop band called The Lylas, which aired briefly on WE TV in 2013.

His parents split when he was young

Bruno's parents separated when he was twelve years old. Following their separation, Bruno and his brother moved in with their father, while their sisters remained with their mother.

During this time, the family struggled financially and had to live in unusual places such as rooftops and cars. Despite the difficulties, Bruno has wonderful memories of this time. He said, “We had each other, and it never felt like it was the end of the world.” The bond they shared helped them get through challenging times.

Bernadette died unexpectedly in 2013

Bernadette died of a brain aneurysm on June 1, 2013, at the age of 55. Her untimely demise had a great impact on Bruno. In a 2017 interview with Latina magazine, he stated how heartbroken he was and how he still works to keep her memory alive.

He stated, "My life has changed. I would give up music if it meant I could see her again." Bruno reflected on the value of family and the lessons he acquired from his mother, adding, "Nothing else matters in this world but family and your loved ones."

Bruno dedicated a Grammy award to his mom

Bruno won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards with Unorthodox Jukebox. During his acceptance speech, he said, “I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Ma, I know you're watching. I hope you're smiling. I love you.”

Peter deeply influenced Bruno's musical and aesthetic style

Peter Hernandez had a big impact on Bruno's musical style and aesthetics. Bruno credits his father with developing his sense of rhythm and performance. He said that his whole sense of rhythm is because his dad was teaching him bongos as a kid.

He admired Peter's traditional music style, which featured pinky rings, suits, and Cadillacs. Bruno stated that no one owned Cadillacs in Hawaii. But his father would arrive up in a boat-looking Caddy wearing some silk.

Peter ran an Elvis Presley museum in Hawaii

Peter's love for Elvis Presley was clear throughout his life. He amassed a large collection of Elvis records and memorabilia, prompting him to set up an Elvis Presley museum in Waikiki.

His obsession with the King of Rock and Roll shaped and motivated Bruno's life. As a child, Bruno would stay up late watching Elvis perform on television, perfecting his dancing techniques. Peter's love for Elvis helped shape Bruno's early musical inspirations.

Peter is incredibly proud of his children

Peter Hernandez takes immense pride in his children's accomplishments. In interviews, he spoke about his admiration for Bruno and his siblings, stating that he is the proudest man in the world of Bruno Mars and his brothers and sisters. He views Bruno's childhood as one of love and support. Peter stated that Bruno is the product of a lot of love from all his family.

Bernadette was close to and proud of her son

Bernadette and Bruno shared a close relationship. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, she spoke about their strong bond stating that they are a very close Filipino family.

She showed her pride in Bruno's achievements, saying that every mother believes that their son is the best, and she has always believed that. Bernadette treasured the time she spent with her son, particularly when he traveled the world for concerts.

