‘I’m Taking Away Nothing:’ Anna Delvey Explains Her Viral One-Word Answer Upon Dancing With The Stars Elimination

Along with her bedazzled ankle monitor, her answers also shone while saying goodbye to Dancing With The Stars. It appears that Anna Delvey created an iconic moment in pop culture history and for memers when she gave a one-word answer “Nothing” after she was asked about her takeaway from the dance show.

Now the ex-convict has given further explanation to that answer as she recently appeared on fellow eliminated castmate, Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast and said, “You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected.”

She added, “And, I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless.” Delvey continued saying that the advice did not do anything for her even though she attempted to follow it and that is what she felt.

She further said that she is aware that people are interpreting her answer in different ways but she actually did not take away a lot from that experience. Delvey thinks that she has to be on the “defensive”, especially after garnering all the backlash for featuring on the ABC show, even though the producers attempted to defend her.

She continued, “And I think everyone on the cast was generally very nice to me. But in the end, I don’t know.” For the unversed, she along with her partner Ezra Sosa, and Spelling with her partner Pasha Pashkov made out of the show in Week 2.

Delvey said that being eliminated early on the show upset her a little and the experience felt like a waste of her time just to “discard” her so easily. The ex-convict said, “they were building me up. It’s like, oh, well, ‘Only if you smile more, only if you do like XYZ. It’s going to be so much better for you.’”

She added that it felt like they put so much effort into attempting to get her on the competition show and make her comforted just to eliminate her so early.

As soon as the announcement about Delvey’s participation in DWTS rolled, it grabbed headlines and many netizens started to discuss this move. She also grabbed the headlines for making her ankle monitor glamorous to match the vibe of her outfit.

