Fact Check: Did Justin Bieber react to Selena Gomez’s performance at the 2019 AMAs; Viral video debunked

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s fans are too excited about a new video that has surfaced online.

These fans, who like to affectionately term Selena and Justin as ‘Jelena’, continue to discuss and look back at the times when the two ex-flames were dating each other. Although both the pop stars have moved on in their lives, with Justin even marrying Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2019, their fans seemingly have not yet moved on from their relationship. One example of this is them reacting to a video that apparently features Justin being emotional at one of Selena’s performances at the 2019 American Music Awards. However, is the video real or fake, that is the question.

Fans react to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s viral video on TikTok

The video showcases Selena Gomez crooning her song Lose You to Love Me at the 2019 AMAs. The 30-year-old can be seen singing the lines, “We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me". The video then cuts to an emotional Justin Bieber who is then comforted by his wife Hailey as she holds his hands.

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section. One fan wrote, “Look like he was fighting his tears back.” Another fan’s comment read, "I can watch this over and over I love this."

Tiktokers debunk viral video of Justin Bieber crying at Selena Gomez’s performace

However, the video is not real, and it is rather edited and fabricated. One Tiktoker wrote, “These 3 clips are completely different times. He wasn’t even there when she sang that." Another user said, “Yall, he wasn't even there.”

And that is right. Justin had not attended the AMAs since the 2016 Grammys and was reportedly promoting one of his albums at the time of Selena’s AMA performance. As for Hailey, she was in Germany at the time of the award ceremony as per reports.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber takes Hailey Bieber’s side amid Selena Gomez feud, shares cuddly pictures from beach getaway