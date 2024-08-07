Zendaya Supports Tom Holland With Huge Bouquet of Flowers on Closing Night of Romeo & Juliet; WATCH

Zendaya certainly knows how to make an impression. The Challengers actress attended the closing night of her beau Tom Holland’s play Romeo & Juliet with a floral surprise. She arrived with a large bouquet of stunning red roses to celebrate this milestone in Holland’s career.

It’s no secret that Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for some time and are often dubbed the Internet’s darling couple. Over the years, they have consistently supported each other’s major milestones. Their on-screen chemistry is also notable, having starred together in three Spider-Man films.

While both Holland and the Dune actress are private about their relationship, they have not actively denied it or shied away from showering love on each other before. From birthdays to major movie releases and even premiers, Tom is usually the one doting on his girlfriend, celebrating all her achievements. But Zenadya has also returned the love, and very recently as well.

The Euphoria actress showed up to the closing night of Holland’s much-talked-about play, Romeo & Juliet, but she did not arrive empty-handed. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to capture the video, in which you can see the huge rosy delight she bought for her boyfriend.

As always, she was impeccably styled, wearing distressed faded denim jeans, a beige jacket, and heels. Her blonde, fluffy hairstyle was styled naturally, adding to her elegant appearance.

Romeo & Juliet represents a significant milestone in Tom Holland’s stage career. Throughout the show’s run, which began with previews in May, Zendaya has been spotted in London to support him.

Advertisement

In April, a source told People that Zendaya and Holland are dedicated to encouraging one another. This support was evident when Zendaya felt “a little stressed” about the release of her sports drama, Challengers. The film marked one of Zendaya’s more serious roles, and Tom was there to offer encouragement throughout her career.

The source noted that the couple tends to keep their personal lives private, stating, “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives out there on social media for the most part.” However, it has been confirmed that their relationship is serious, with discussions of marriage being a reality. While fans are hopeful for a wedding, both stars are currently focused on their busy careers, and no official comments have been made about marriage.

ALSO READ: Challengers: Tom Holland Extends Support For His Girlfriend Zendaya As Her New Movie Hit Theaters