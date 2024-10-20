Fans Are Convinced Steve Martin Confirmed OMITB Costars Martin Short And Meryl Streep's Rumored Romance With THIS Hilarious Post; Deets

Did Steve Martin subtly signal that ‘love is in the air’ by seemingly soft-launching his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s rumored relationship on social media? At least, that's what fans seem to believe.

The comedian and actor took to Instagram on Friday, October 18, and posted a picture of Short, Streep, and himself posing together. The photo was a screenshot taken from a Glamour magazine article. However, what seemingly sparked the speculation about the pair’s relationship was a huge red X that covered Martin’s face.

Netizens quickly began questioning and sharing their opinions in the comments section, discussing whether Martin was signaling a possible romance between Short and Streep. This post further fueled already-circulating rumors about their relationship, which have been around since Streep joined the Hulu show in season 3.

Under the post, one person wrote, “Are you confirming this relationship?!” Another individual commented, “Please tell us this is a reveal.” Many people expressed their excitement about the alleged romance.

An Instagram user shared, “I'm taking this as confirmation. I've never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors.” It appears that some fans have already given the duo a nickname as well, with one person posting, “#1 Mertin shipper.”

Though there has been no official confirmation from either Short or Streep, fan speculation continues to grow.

According to People magazine, the rumored pair, Martin Short and Meryl Streep, were seen together during recent outings and public appearances. On Wednesday, October 16, the two were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, as per pictures shared by Page Six.

The speculated couple was seen leaving in the same car, further fueling speculation. Short was seen wearing a grey suit, while Streep donned a blue patterned silk shirt and dark blue bottoms.

However, People magazine also reported that Short’s representative previously shared that they were just “good friends.” Short later appeared on Bill Maher’s podcast, where he shut down the relationship rumors and clarified that they share a close bond as friends.

Back in May, while conversing with People magazine, Short was asked if he felt weird about being asked questions about his speculated relationship. He responded by denying it and shared, “She's fabulous. There's no one who doesn't adore her.”

He also confessed to his nervousness about working with the Oscar-winning star on the series for the first time. He said, “I remember driving to work and thought, ‘Gee, this is odd. I'm a little bit (nervous),” adding, “Oh, of course! I'm going to do a two-person scene with Meryl.’”

