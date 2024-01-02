'This made me almost drop my phone': Rob McElhenney fans are concerned for him as he unveils snap of extreme allergic reaction

Rob McElhenney shocked fans as he revisited some moments from 2023 on New Year’s Eve. One photo in particular had all his fans doing a double take, with McElhenney’s face so swollen he looked almost terrifying. The selfie shows the right side of his face absolutely bulging, with his lips plumped and his eye fully closed. McElhenney’s head even changed shape, to the point where commenters asked whether it was down to special effects make-up.

Rob McElhenney leaves fans shocked as he shares a snap of his allergic reaction

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, took to his Instagram and shared a snap of an extreme allergic reaction after closing 2023, with a swollen and deformed face. The actor shared his favorite memories from the past year, including his Wrexham AFC journey with Ryan Reynolds, causing fans to feel sick.

"Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life," McElhenney wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. So excited for 2024. I’ll stay away from the nuts."

McElhenney's followers reacted in shock, with one user responding, "Rob this made me almost drop my phone. My son screamed." Another commented, "Can somebody confirm that the first picture is real and not from some scene he was doing. That is insane." A third user commented, "That first slide can’t be real…is it real?? I really impressed and/or horrified." And a fourth wrote, "Oh my word sir I am so happy you are ok. Avoid all nuts please...you are a national treasure and we need you around."

McElhenney's allergic reaction was the result of some highly impressive prosthetic work for his comedy series, Mac. The behind-the-scenes shot was taken during the filming of the sitcom's 16th series, which sees McElhenney's character Mac suffer a major reaction to peanuts, which worsens throughout an episode.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney toast 2024 by making a midnight announcement

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have already made 2024 for Wrexham fans by announcing that two of their biggest stars have signed new deals until 2027. As 2023 came to an end, Wrexham announced some exciting news. Just one minute into the New Year, Wrexham posted to X: 'Wrexham AFC are delighted to be kicking off 2024 with confirmation Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee have signed new contracts, until 2027."

Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney welcomed the news on social media, with Deadpool star Reynolds saying “Happy New Year” to all Wrexham fans. McElhenney said that the contract extension news offers a “good start to 2024”.

Paul Mullin told the club’s official website of signing his new deal, “I’m unbelievably happy and grateful to extend my stay at Wrexham. Since signing for the club, I’ve loved every single second. It’s not just become my club, but my whole family also. The chance to perform in front of the support we receive is something you long for as a child. Here’s to creating more memories to last a lifetime up the town!”

Eliot Lee added, “It means a lot. When I signed 18 months ago, there were high expectations but not I even saw just how well it was going to go. I’m delighted to be extending my stay with Wrexham. It’s a special feeling playing for the club. Growing up, it was Newcastle and West Ham I had an affinity too and wanted to play for, but I feel I have that now with Wrexham. To represent the team, the badge and the people of Wrexham is a special feeling. I love playing for the club.”

