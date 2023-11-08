From Patrick Dempsey to Chris Evans: here's list of men who were crowned Sexiest Man Alive in last 10 years

Over the past decade, People magazine has bestowed the title of Sexiest Man Alive upon a few of Hollywood's most charismatic and talented men. Let's take a look back at the last 10 years of these men, exploring their work lives and lives.

2023: Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey, known for his swoon-worthy portrayal of Dr. Derek Shepherd in the hit medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, was crowned the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive. Dempsey's career consists of a wide range of roles, with notable credits in romantic comedies like Enchanted and thrilling action films such as Transformers: Dark of the Moon. His versatile acting and undeniable charm have consistently captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. In his personal life, Patrick Dempsey has shown unwavering commitment to philanthropic endeavors. He co-founded the Dempsey Center, an organization that provides free support, education, and integrative medical services to cancer patients and their families.

ALSO READ: 6 best movies and TV shows starring Sexiest Man Alive 2023 Patrick Dempsey that you shouldn't miss

2022: Chris Evans

Chris Evans, known for his iconic portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. Beyond his role as a superhero, Evans is celebrated for his performances in films like Knives Out and Snowpiercer. His acting skills, combined with his rugged good looks and down-to-earth demeanor, make him a fan favorite. In his personal life, Chris Evans is recognized for his outspoken advocacy on various social and political issues, including championing causes related to mental health awareness and voting rights.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans shared how he started speaking like his 3-year-old nephew; Deets Inside

2021: Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd's title as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 left many wondering if he had found the fountain of youth. With his timeless good looks and charming wit, Rudd's career has spanned numerous genres, from hilarious comedies like Anchorman to action-packed superhero movies in the Marvel Universe. His affable personality and dashing smile make him a favorite. Rudd's personal life is characterized by his unassuming and humble nature. He's the guy next door who always seems ready with a joke and a helping hand. His dedication to his craft and his ability to maintain his boyish charm well into his 50s continue to make him a beloved figure.

ALSO READ: 'I shouldn’t be here': Find out why Paul Rudd regretted featuring on the last episode of FRIENDS?

2020: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan, 2020's Sexiest Man Alive, has captured audiences' attention with his impressive acting skills and undeniable charisma. Known for his roles in critically acclaimed films like Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, Jordan's star has been on the rise. In his personal life, Jordan has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. He founded Outlier Society Productions, a company committed to telling diverse stories and providing opportunities for underrepresented talent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Michael B. Jordan say ‘sorry’ to his mom over an ad?

2019: John Legend

John Legend, a multifaceted talent celebrated for his soulful voice, won the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. As a Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician, Legend's appeal extends beyond his musical prowess. His career is marked by chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances. In his personal life, John Legend shares a heartwarming family dynamic with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their children. His role as a loving husband and father has endeared him to fans.

ALSO READ: ‘I haven't seen any of his flaws yet’: When John Legend revealed he was a ‘bit jealous’ of Ryan Gosling during La La Land filming

2018: Idris Elba

Idris Elba, a versatile actor known for his captivating presence on both the small and big screens, was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. With roles in acclaimed series like The Wire and blockbuster hits like Thor, Elba's talent knows no bounds. His distinctive voice and suave demeanor have made him a true heartthrob. In his personal life, Idris Elba is a DJ and musician, further showcasing his artistic range.

ALSO READ: 'I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits': Thor actor Idris Elba opens up about taking therapy to fight 'workaholism'

2017: Blake Shelton

Country music superstar Blake Shelton was dubbed the Sexiest Man Alive in 2017. With a string of chart-topping hits and his role as a coach on The Voice, Shelton's music career has been a constant source of charm. His good-humored and down-to-earth personality has made him a favorite on the reality show. In his personal life, Blake Shelton's romance with fellow singer Gwen Stefani captured the hearts of fans. Their love story added a touch of fairy tale romance to his country charm.

ALSO READ: Blake Shelton honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joined by Wife Gwen Stefani and stepchildren

2016: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a former professional wrestler turned actor, was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. Known for his roles in blockbuster action movies, Johnson's charisma extends far beyond his physical strength. His motivational speeches and social media presence have inspired countless fans. In his personal life, Dwayne Johnson is a dedicated family man who frequently shares heartwarming moments with his daughters and girlfriend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘The dreams I had…’ When Dwayne Johnson opened up about his ‘absolute worst time’

2015: David Beckham

David Beckham's hotness is a global phenomenon. In 2015, he was recognized as the Sexiest Man Alive. Beckham's combination of athleticism, style, and philanthropy makes him a true icon. His impressive career in the field and his ventures in the fashion industry have solidified his status as a sex symbol. In his personal life, David Beckham is a devoted husband to Victoria Beckham and a loving father to their children. His support for various charitable causes, including UNICEF, showcases his immense heart and inner beauty.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't get the buzz cut for sake of attention': David Beckham reflects on his iconic hair moment in new Netflix documentary

2014: Chris Hemsworth

Australia's heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. Hemsworth's towering physique and rugged handsomeness have made him an international heartthrob. His career encompasses both action-packed blockbusters and comedic gems like Thor and Ghostbusters. In his personal life, Chris Hemsworth enjoys the simple pleasures of family life in Australia with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their children.

ALSO READ: 'It would be like The Brady Bunch': When Chris Hemsworth opened up about making a movie with his brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth

Advertisement

These ten remarkable men, each with their unique appeal, have graced the cover of People magazine as the Sexiest Men Alive over the past decade. As we look ahead, we eagerly anticipate who will join this prestigious list in the coming years, bringing their irresistible qualities to the forefront.