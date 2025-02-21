Gabriel Macht Says Harvey Specter is Still a 'Part of' Him Amid Role Reprisal For Suits LA; DEETS

Gabriel Macht, renowned for his portrayal of the sharp-witted attorney Harvey Specter in the legal drama Suits, recently opened up about how the character continues to influence his life.

"He is very much a part of me, in good and the bad, the highs and the lows," Macht shared in an interview with Deadline. "When you play a character for nine years, for me, I feel like it's efficient use of time to just put on a suit, and I can become him pretty quickly."

Fans of the series have reason to celebrate, as Macht is set to reprise his role in the upcoming spin-off, Suits: L.A. The new series, premiering on February 23, 2025, on NBC, features Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor turned Los Angeles lawyer.

Macht will appear in a three-episode arc to support the new series and help it gain traction. "I'm not doing it for me," Macht stated. "I'm doing it for the fans."

After Suits concluded in 2019, Macht took a step back from acting to focus on his family and personal ventures. He relocated with his family and prefers to keep their new location private. During this period, he became a creative partner and executive shareholder in Bear Fight Whiskey, channeling his creativity into this new endeavor.

Despite his time away from the screen, the character of Harvey Specter remains a significant part of Macht's identity. Reflecting on the role's impact, he posted a video on Instagram giving a sneak peek to fans and wrote in the caption, "When an old friend is in need... it's time to take care of things and make those very 'things' right." His connection to his role Harvey Specter in Suits has had a profound influence on his life and career.