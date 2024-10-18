Game Of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Reveals Onscreen Dad Charlie Dance Would Ease Tension Between Intense Scenes By Doing THIS

While the dynamic between Tyrion Lannister and his father Tywin on Game of Thrones was tense and volatile, the relationship between the actors portraying them, Peter Dinklage and Charles Dance, was quite the opposite. Dinklage recently revealed a special gesture that Dance used to help defuse the tension during their intense scenes, shedding light on the kindness behind the actor who played one of the show’s most ruthless characters.

In a recent interview on Hot Ones, Peter Dinklage discussed what it was like to work alongside Charles Dance, who played his cold and domineering onscreen father. Fans of Game of Thrones remember the fierce exchanges between Tyrion and Tywin Lannister, but Dinklage offered insight into the lighter moments shared between the actors after filming these high-stress interactions. He shared that after particularly intense scenes where Tywin was berating or degrading Tyrion, Dance would often break character by placing a gentle hand on Dinklage’s shoulder.

Dinklage described this small but deeply meaningful gesture as “very paternal,” offering a sense of care and warmth that contrasted with the harsh nature of their onscreen relationship. He went on to praise Dance for his professionalism and the unique bond they developed on set. While their characters were embroiled in conflict, Dance’s fatherly touch off-camera became a symbol of the respect and affection they had for one another as colleagues.

Dinklage noted that this kind of gesture wasn’t just a casual occurrence but something he genuinely cherished. “We had a good time,” he said, referring to the camaraderie that developed between them, despite the dark nature of their characters’ relationship. In fact, Dinklage remarked that Dance is one of his favorite people, which is particularly heartwarming considering how despised Tywin Lannister became among fans of the series.

The bond between Dinklage and Dance serves as a reminder of the stark differences between actors and their roles. While Tywin Lannister was one of the most ruthless characters in Game of Thrones, the kindness and mutual respect Dance showed Dinklage during filming underscores the genuine friendship they developed behind the scenes. The small but heartfelt gesture of touching his shoulder after intense scenes demonstrated that even in the world of dragons and power struggles, real human connection flourished.

