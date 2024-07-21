James Corden Is ‘Very Emotional’ Over Finishing Script For Finale Episode Of Gavin And Stacey

James Corden is ready to say goodbye to his popular sitcom, Gavin and Stacey. The comedian shared that he has drafted the script for the finale episode of the sitcom and has been feeling “very emotional” about it. During his appearance on Virgin Radio, the former TV host shared insights into his process of scriptwriting.

Corden claimed that he had completed the work days ago but had to cut down the dialogues and take care of other stuff, keeping in mind the format of the show.

The first episode of Gavin and Stacey premiered in 2007 and followed the story of two individuals who try to date each other amidst the chaos of their families and friends.

James Corden is very emotional over completing the script of Gavin and Stacey

James Corden revealed on the radio show that it was difficult to process the end of Gavin and Stacey. The actor-comedian shared that upcoming episodes of the show will tie the loose ends, and the characters will appear on the screen for their last goodbyes.

Speaking of his writing process, Corden stated, “Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun because you can just say, ‘anything can happen.’ But when you rewrite stuff, you’re dealing with a lot of logistics and ‘well, look, we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location; is there any way this can change?’”

He further added, “And frankly, it’s too long. So, really, what we have been doing the last few weeks is just trying to make it as economical as possible. And we finished it yesterday.”

The Fat Friends actor claimed he is quite emotional over the show, bidding farewell to their audience.

Here’s What James Corden said about Gavin and Stacey’s conclusion

James Corden shared the heartfelt moments from his British sitcom, where he revealed that the entire cast and crew are emotional over the show’s finale. The TV host claimed, “We’ve finished writing; we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman’s character] says again... We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon’s character] has done.”

He continued, “And we just looked at each other, and we were just like, ‘Ah, isn’t that amazing?’ To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care. It’s inconceivable to us—all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it. Everything.”

Gavin and Stacey ran on BBC network for three seasons from 2007-2010. The show was renewed in 2019.

