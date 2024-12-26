'There's a Lot of Hotel Rooms': James Corden Shares Bizarre Writing Process for Gavin and Stacey

James Corden and Ruth Jones, the creators of Gavin & Stacey, have given fans a peek behind the scenes of their quirky writing process for the highly-anticipated Christmas special, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale.

The duo, who are both writers on the beloved show, joined hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby on the Capital FM Breakfast Show, where they spilled the beans on how they come up with ideas for the hit show.

Corden and Jones revealed that they often found inspiration in unconventional places. One of their most memorable writing sessions took place in a hotel room near Heathrow Airport. “There’s a lot of hotel rooms we’ve written in,” James shared.

Ruth added that one of the particularly exotic ones was when she was up in Scotland last year, and they only had a day to write together. She said she flew down from Inverness to Heathrow and they wrote for a day in a hotel next to the runway.

Despite their efforts, the writing session didn’t go as planned. James admitted that it wasn’t their most productive day and looking back he said it feels like a mistake, but at the time they were so close to getting it done.

Corden and Jones usually try to write six to ten pages each day during their writing sessions, but this time they struggled. Corden stated that he believes we wrote a page and half.

Ruth remarked about their fairly chaotic method, mentioning that they do have post-it notes, but they aren't really detailed. She claimed she finds them every now and then, and they only have two words on them. They claimed they are not particularly mature in that area.

James also considered how unstructured their writing environment could be. He stated that if someone peeked in through the window, they would most likely find two individuals napping, two open bags of chocolate buttons, and strange post-it notes on the wall. He went on: "It would look like a disaster, and you'd never think, 'Oh, they must be writing a successful hit show.'"

Despite their unconventional approach, Gavin & Stacey has remained a fan favorite since it first aired in 2007. The show ran for three successful series, and after its 2010 finale, fans were thrilled when the show returned for a Christmas special in 2019.

This year’s special will mark the end of the saga, with James, Ruth, and the rest of the cast, including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, and Rob Brydon, reprising their iconic roles.

