Gene Hackman Reportedly Lived With His Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Dead Body for a Week Before His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Following the tragic passing away of Gene Hakcman and Betsy Arakawa, new reports reveal some shocking details. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that the Oscar-winning actor lived alone with the dead body of his wife, Betsy Arakawa for seven days before he died, during a press conference that was held on March 7, 2025.

Further, New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell mentioned that Hackman’s cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He also noted that the body of Gene Hackman has evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, which plays a significant factor in the actor’s death

Per Page Six, Dr. Jarrell also mentioned that because of Gene Hackman’s mental state, it is possible that he had not known about his wife’s death and continued living with the corpse of Betsy Arakawa.

Advertisement

The autopsy of Gene Hackman also showed that there was no food in his system. While Betsy Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which is a rare rodent-transmitted virus, it did not affect Gene Hackman, as he died in a natural manner.

It was concluded during the presser by the officers that they identified signs of rodent entry in the property, pointing towards hantavirus spread. Dr. Jarrell also concluded that the star had been suffering from heart disease for years, which contributed to the factors of his death.

Gene Hackman had been using a pacemaker and his last event that was tracked was on February 17, 2025. Authorities believe this was the day he died.

Advertisement

It is still not confirmed whether Gene Hackman had died of a heart attack; however, Dr. Jarell mentioned that he had an “abnormal heart rhythm.”

Meanwhile, one of the three dogs of the family had passed away as well in their New Mexico home. According to New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Phipps, it is possible Zinna the dog died of starvation.