Why is Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Death Timeline Hard to Determine? Experts Share Gruesome Details of Scene

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Authorities found Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on February 26. Officers discovered Betsy lying on the bathroom floor near a space heater, while Hackman was in the mudroom.

Their bodies showed significant decomposition, and their dog was also found dead in the house. Investigators ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning but have not yet determined the exact cause of death.

Dr. James Gill, Chief Medical Examiner for Connecticut, stated that once a body reaches the mummification stage, it becomes nearly impossible to determine when a person died.

“Once you get to that mummification stage, there's nothing to be able to distinguish the two deaths timewise,” he told People. Environmental conditions such as dryness and heat can accelerate decomposition, making it more difficult to establish an accurate timeline.

Advertisement

Forensic pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek stated that investigators rely on scene findings and circumstantial evidence to estimate the time of death.

She said that factors such as the last time the individuals were seen alive, when they were found dead, and when their mail started piling up could provide important clues.

She also mentioned that early signs of death, like rigor mortis and body temperature changes, can help establish a timeline, but these markers become unreliable as decomposition progresses.

Dr. Gill also pointed out that environmental conditions can affect decomposition. “Generally, dry environments will cause mummification to occur more quickly than in a non-dry environment,” he said.

Advertisement

The presence of a space heater near Betsy may have accelerated her body’s decomposition. Investigators will also consider factors such as clothing, air circulation, and sun exposure in different rooms of the house.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death for Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. Their bodies were in such an advanced state of decomposition that forensic experts faced challenges in uncovering details.

Investigators are looking at evidence such as digital activity, mail collection, and phone records to piece together the couple’s final days.

The exact circumstances of their deaths may take time to confirm, but experts agree that mummification has made the process significantly more complicated.