General Hospital April 15 Episode Recap: Elizabeth Gets a Warm Welcome as She Returns Home; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital is filled with a rollercoaster of emotions. Elizabeth returns home, and as Lucky pushes her wheelchair inside the house, she gets a heartwarming welcome from Laura, Lulu, and Aidan. While all of them celebrate the happy moments, the other side of Port Charles senses tension.

Brook Lynn, Lois, and Chase have been keeping major secrets, which include the pregnancy of Brook Lynn, Dante being the father of the latter’s child, and the biggest one being that Gio is the grown-up child of Brook Lynn and Dante, which only Lois knows about.

The secrets are on the verge of being spilled out, as Chase and Lois have a heart-to-heart conversation. It would be interesting to watch if the latter reveals the secret about Gio to Chase. Brook Lynn, on the other hand, is also laying out a plan to let Dante know about the truth that has been kept hidden from him for over years.

Meanwhile, Alexis is in a fix. She has a lot of decisions to make about the relationships she shares with the residents of Port Charles. This also includes the relationship with her daughters. Thanks to Ava, Alexis knows that Kristina tried to tamper with Ava’s car, and instead Ric became the victim.

To save her daughter from going to jail, Alexis would cross all limits. The upcoming episodes will reveal if she saves her daughter, or if Ava will do the unthinkable.

