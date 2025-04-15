General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava’s New Demands Push Kristina Over the Edge?

On General Hospital this Tuesday, April 15, emotional reunions collide with tense showdowns and rising suspicions. Ava Jerome raises the stakes in her blackmail scheme, while Dante Falconeri’s investigation sends Kristina Corinthos-Davis into a panic. And just when Elizabeth Baldwin thinks she's finally catching a break, a surprise awaits her at home.

Fresh out of the hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin returns home with Lucky Spencer by her side—only to be stunned by a surprise welcome from Aiden, Laura, and Lulu. The warmth of the moment contrasts sharply with the emotional turbulence stirring elsewhere in town.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine, meanwhile, hatches a plan that doesn’t land quite the way she expects. Her confusion only deepens during a heartfelt exchange between Harrison Chase and Lois Cerullo, a moment filled with affection, concern—and unspoken truths. Lois, still haunted by the secret that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, struggles with her silence as guilt builds.

Elsewhere, Kai Taylor makes a bold choice: to proceed with a risky surgery, despite Trina Robinson’s growing fears. Though she’s anxious, Kai asks for her support at his side—prompting Trina to seek guidance from Ava Jerome.

But Ava’s hands are far from clean. She informs Alexis Davis that her blackmail price is doubling, a move designed to secure enough money for Ric Lansing. The pressure mounts as Alexis weighs her limited options—especially when Diane Miller insists that institutionalizing Kristina may be the only way to save her from prison time.

As Alexis struggles with her next move, Kristina finds herself in even hotter water. When she learns that Dante is investigating Ric’s car crash, she panics and confronts him, desperate to keep her secrets buried. But in trying to play it cool, Kristina may only succeed in drawing more attention to herself—and possibly raising Dante’s suspicions.

With blackmail escalating, truths on the verge of exposure, and dangerous choices being made, the tension in Port Charles is at an all-time high. Will Ava’s manipulations come back to haunt her? Can Alexis protect her daughter without losing herself in the process? And is Kristina about to spiral beyond saving?