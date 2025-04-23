General Hospital April 22 Episode Recap: Did Carly Betray Sonny Ahead of His Big Heart Surgery? Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama and a roller coaster of emotions. Carly, after learning of Sonny’s health condition, hatches a plan to fly with him to California for the big heart surgery.

Ahead of stepping out with Sonny, Carly has a confrontation with Willow, leading the former to betray one of her allies. Carly is expected to go behind Nina’s back in order to protect Michael.

Moreover, the fans can also expect Carly to betray Jason, as she learns of Willow taking help from Sonny’s right-hand man.

On the other hand, Kristina is going over the incident that got Ric into the hospital bed and Elizabeth into the wheelchair. She planned on cutting off Ava’s car brakes but instead got Ric involved in the incident and was severely injured.

However, Kristina has since then been doing damage control by getting together with Molly. The former apologized to Molly for behaving horribly when she lost her baby. As for Lucky, he gives some tough love to Kristina, giving her a wake-up call about coming clean about the incident.

Meanwhile, Kai is looking forward to playing football again but has a huge surgery coming up. The problem between Kai and his vision is that the percentage of surgery being a success is quite low. Trina, However, decides to support Kai in the surgery, but she is not only sure that the surgery would fail, she is also aware of the trauma that it would bring to Kai.

