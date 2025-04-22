General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Betray Nina and Blow Up Their Alliance?

On April 22, General Hospital promises another riveting episode packed with emotional reckonings and unexpected moves. Carly Spencer’s betrayal threatens to dismantle a fragile alliance, while Jason Morgan urges Willow Corinthos to confront her conflict with Michael. Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos wrestles with guilt that may push her toward a dangerous truth.

Trina Robinson confides in Curtis Ashford, sharing her fears over Kai Taylor’s decision to go through with a high-risk medical procedure. Curtis questions whether Trina can genuinely support Kai’s choice and offers some heartfelt guidance.

Meanwhile, Kai meets with Drew Cain to discuss his decision to undergo the cutting-edge surgery. Drew may see this as an opportunity to tie Kai into some politically motivated schemes, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

At the law office, Alexis Davis continues to defy Diane Miller’s advice, refusing to commit Kristina and choosing instead to quietly pay off Ava Jerome. Diane is concerned that Alexis’ secret dealings will eventually be exposed—and with consequences.

Kristina, on the other hand, is weighed down by guilt over the car sabotage plot gone awry. She turns to Lucky Spencer for support, confessing her need to come clean. Lucky offers a sobering perspective, warning Kristina of the real-world fallout. That may be enough to make her reconsider her plan.

Elsewhere, Ava Jerome is basking in her latest victory. Flush with cash and full of swagger, she visits Ric Lansing at General Hospital, declaring that Ava Jerome is truly back and ready to reclaim her power.

Over at Carly’s, Nina Reeves arrives to reaffirm their plans—only to potentially walk into betrayal. As spoilers tease, Carly is set to destroy an alliance, and all signs point to Nina as the one left in the dust.

Meanwhile, Jason meets with Willow, hoping to prevent a nasty custody battle with Michael. He encourages Willow to face Michael directly and end the escalating conflict. With Willow scheduled to head to a German clinic soon, time is running out for a resolution.

With Carly poised to betray Nina, Kristina on the verge of confession, and Jason attempting to keep the family from fracturing further, Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with high-stakes decisions and emotional showdowns. As alliances crumble and truths threaten to surface, viewers are in for a dramatic ride through Port Charles.