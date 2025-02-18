General Hospital Feb 17 Episode Recap: Trina Gets Asked Out on a Date by Kai; Details Inside

The latest episode of General Hospital brings in new drama and romance in the lives of the characters. As the staff of the hospital is in the mood for Valentines, Trina is attracted towards Kai, who too is completely focused on the former. In the previous episodes, the audience also witnessed Kai ignoring Cyrus’ signals for Trina’s sake.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Kai gathered the courage and asked Trina out on a date. While the latter is still in shock from the question asked by Kai, she immediately ran to her Josslyn and revealed everything.

After Trina lost Spencer last winter, Josslyn has only wanted Trina to love and be happy again. So, with Kai asking her out, Josslyn advises Trina to go along with him, putting all the awkwardness aside.

On the other hand, Willow is having a hard time figuring out how to keep the children’s custody with herself. Marty goes on to inform her that the legal battle would be more difficult than she thought.

Expressing her fear, Willow goes on to ask if there are chances that she might lose her kids. It would be interesting to watch how far Willow would go for her kids.

Meanwhile, Drew has currently shifted his focus from Willow and is looking forward to doing business as he walks into Curtis’ office.

As for Jason, he is all ears to the conversations around him as he learns that Elizabeth might have evidence to bring Cyrus down.