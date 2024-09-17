General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Davis Take the Fall for Kristina's Mistake?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, September 17, hint at a dramatic episode filled with emotional confessions, tough decisions, and growing tensions. As Nina Reeves opens up about her feelings and Drew Quartermaine grapples with his decisions, the focus shifts to Alexis Davis and her daughter Kristina Corinthos-Davis. With Kristina facing the consequences of her actions, Alexis is willing to make a huge sacrifice. The question is: will Alexis take the fall to shield her daughter?

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

The episode kicks off with Nina Reeves sharing her growing feelings for Drew Quartermaine with Sasha Gilmore. As they discuss Drew's campaign, Sasha expresses confidence in his chances, especially with Nina by his side. However, the mood soon shifts as Willow Corinthos has a tearful meltdown. She confides in someone about her feelings of being out of control, hinting at her ongoing struggle with her attraction to Drew. Nina, who has been offering advice to Willow, may once again play a comforting role in this emotional moment.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Trina Robinson opens up to Stella Henry about her reluctance to move on after Spencer Cassadine's loss. While Trina doubts that she’ll start dating again anytime soon, Stella encourages her to keep an open mind, suggesting that new possibilities may be closer than Trina thinks.

Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine feels something isn’t quite right. He may decide that a real celebration at The Savoy is in order to mark the grand opening of the Aurora wellness center. Curtis Ashford hasn’t made any big gestures to celebrate the occasion, so Drew might step in to fill that gap.

The real drama unfolds when Kristina Corinthos-Davis panics over Alexis Davis' claim that she was the only one driving her car the night John "Jagger" Cates was killed. This becomes a problem as the car was spotted on the Quartermaine property. Kristina was actually the one who briefly pulled into the driveway, contemplating going after Cates herself. Feeling guilty, Kristina wants to come clean, but Alexis urges her not to confess. Instead, Alexis is willing to take a major risk for her daughter's sake, possibly by reinforcing her own false statement and adding to the evidence against herself. Alexis is clearly prepared to take the blame for John’s murder if it means protecting Kristina.

Adding to the chaos, Sonny Corinthos clashes with Molly Lansing-Davis when he offers to help in a way that Molly finds completely unacceptable. Molly insists that Sonny's suggestion is the worst possible move, leading to a tense confrontation.

As the Davis women grapple with the fallout of their actions and secrets, the stakes in Port Charles have never been higher. Will Alexis go through with her plan to protect Kristina, potentially sacrificing her own future in the process? And as Sam McCall forms a new theory about what really happened the night of John Cates' demise, the truth might soon come to light. Tune in to "General Hospital" for all the twists and turns as this story unfolds.

